Indian-Origin CEO Trolled For Sharing Pic From Hospital Bed On Linkedin: 'What Is The B2B Lesson Here?'
Harsh Macwann, an IIM graduate based in New York, shared on LinkedI that he“came dangerously close to something” he never imagined. Describing the experience, Macwann wrote,“It started with a sharp, crushing pressure in my chest. My left arm went numb. I was breathless, sweating, and disoriented. Within minutes, I was rushed to the hospital. What followed were 5 days of ECGs, cardiac enzymes, 2 days of oxygen lines, and constant monitoring.”
Also read | Job interview gone wrong: Indian-origin CEO's LinkedIn post goes viral; sparks Internet uproar
Using the experience to share a broader message, he warned young entrepreneurs not to ignore the signs of burnout.“Your heart isn't a machine. No startup, no client, no ambition is worth your life,” he wrote, urging professionals to rest when needed and“listen to their body.”
However, a hospital selfie posted alongside the message sparked backlash after a Reddit user shared it on the popular subreddit LinkedIn Lunatics. The user sarcastically captioned it:“'Take a pic, I'm going to post about this to help other founders' – Heart Attack LinkedIn Survivor.”
Read | CEO slammed for comparing husband's lack of achievements to her own. Here's how netizens reacted
Calling the post one of the“craziest” they'd seen, the Reddit user added,“People need to save themselves from themselves. DELETE THE APP!”
While many sympathised with Macwann's message, others questioned whether moments of personal health crisis should be turned into online content-especially with photos taken from a hospital bed.
Read | 'No work moving?' Internet slams CEO who says 'too many holidays' in India slow down productivitHow did Reddit react?
An individual wrote,“I want to see the camera roll of the phone that took this picture one hour before and one hour after it was taken.” Another added,“Does this angle make me look like I could be dead?”
A third expressed,“I Can't wait to have a heart attack to post it on Linkedin! It's so exciting!” A fourth said,“What is the B2B lesson here?”
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- My Funding Account Builds A Global Trader Community On Trust, Transparency, And Growth
- Zircuit Enables Non-Custodial Wallet Top-Ups For Crypto Visa Cards
- Currency Goes Mobile-First With Brand-New App Available In Over 100 Countries
- Tawasul Transport And Al Maryah Community Bank Launch The First Digital Payment System In Taxis Using AE Coin
- MEET48 Officially Announces TGE And $IDOL Listing On Binance Wallet, Bitget, Gate, MEXC, And Pancakeswap On June 11
- B2PRIME Appoints Former Onezero Sales Head Stuart Brock As Institutional Business Development Manager
CommentsNo comment