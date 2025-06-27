Corero Network Security Joins World Wide Technology As Certified Partner To Advance Cyber Resilience

Corero's adaptive DDoS protection enhances security architecture for complex, multi-environment deployments

LONDON, June 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Corero Network Security (AIM: CNS) (OTCQX: DDOSF ), the distributed denial of service (DDoS) protection specialists, announced it has been named a Certified Partner in the World Wide Technology (WWT) ecosystem. WWT is a leading global technology integrator with deep expertise in cybersecurity, cloud, AI, and digital transformation, helping enterprise and service provider clients navigate complex infrastructure challenges. As part of this partnership, Corero has been added to WWT's Cyber Security and Business Resilience Practice Portfolio, making its solutions immediately available to WWT customers.

Corero's certification supports WWT's 2025 cybersecurity priorities, including optimizing security toolsets, strengthening governance, and building comprehensive cyber resilience strategies. As the only purpose-built DDoS protection provider in the WWT ecosystem, Corero delivers holistic defense that includes network and application layer protection. Its SmartWall ONETM platform offers scalable, automated mitigation that integrates cleanly into existing environments, supporting on-premises, edge, and hybrid-cloud deployments.

"This new Partnership between WWT is a perfect fit to enhance the Business and Cyber Resilience value that WWT is bringing to its clients and prospects," said Judson Thuerk, Channel Manager for the Americas at Corero. "WWT recognizes the importance of protecting the on-prem, cloud, network, and edge components of the customer's value chain of new AI workloads, with Corero's modern, scalable, and fast, automatic DDoS Protection Technology. Cloud-only solutions do not address today's DDoS threat."

Corero's alignment with WWT's focus on secure, adaptive infrastructure helps organizations protect critical assets and emerging workloads while supporting operational continuity and regulatory compliance. The partnership also builds on Corero's existing alliances with WWT technology partners such as Juniper and Akamai, enabling customers to benefit from proven, interoperable solutions. Corero's capabilities further support WWT's expanding managed service initiatives through flexible integration and advanced operational coverage.

About Corero Network Security

Corero Network Security is a leading provider of DDoS protection solutions, specializing in automatic detection and protection solutions with network visibility, analytics, and reporting tools. Corero's technology protects against external and internal DDoS threats in complex edge and subscriber environments, ensuring internet service availability. With operational centers in Marlborough, Massachusetts, USA, and Edinburgh, UK, Corero is headquartered in London and listed on the London Stock Exchange's AIM market (ticker: CNS) and the US OTCQX Market (OTCQX: DDOSF ).

