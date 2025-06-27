Jagannath Rath Yatra Today: Major Traffic Diversions In South Delhi Till Evening - Check Routes To Avoid

MENAFN - Live Mint) Delhi Police has issued a traffic advisory for today due to the 47th annual Rath Yatra of Lord Jagannath, which will take place in Hauz Khas, South Delhi. The grand procession is being organised by the Shri Neelachal Seva Sangh which began at 2 PM. In view of the expected crowd and to ensure smooth traffic flow, special arrangements have been made.

Restricted and Diverted Routes:

IIT Flyover (Outer Ring Road): Commuters travelling from Mehrauli or Chhattarpur towards New Delhi via Outer Ring Road, Panchsheel Flyover, and August Kranti Marg should use the AIIMS Flyover to reach their destination. Alternatively, drivers can take a left turn from IIT Flyover towards Africa Avenue Road via IIT Gate.

INA Market-Aurobindo Marg/AIIMS Flyover Loop : Travellers from New Delhi towards Mehrauli/Munirka are advised to use Ring Road and August Kranti Marg via AIIMS Flyover loop.

Road Closures:

Traffic on Aurobindo Marg from IIT Flyover to AIIMS Loop will be restricted from 2 PM to 6 PM.

Congestion is expected on nearby roads including Ring Road, Outer Ring Road, and August Kranti Marg.

Emergency Vehicles:

Emergency vehicles like police, ambulances, and fire brigades will be allowed on restricted routes, but advised to avoid them if possible due to delays.

Public Advisory:

Plan travel in advance and avoid the affected routes between 2 PM and 6 PM.

Use public transport to reduce congestion.

Avoid illegal parking and follow instructions from traffic personnel.

For real-time updates, follow Delhi Traffic Police on social media or call the helpline.