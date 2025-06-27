Jagannath Rath Yatra Today: Major Traffic Diversions In South Delhi Till Evening - Check Routes To Avoid
IIT Flyover (Outer Ring Road): Commuters travelling from Mehrauli or Chhattarpur towards New Delhi via Outer Ring Road, Panchsheel Flyover, and August Kranti Marg should use the AIIMS Flyover to reach their destination. Alternatively, drivers can take a left turn from IIT Flyover towards Africa Avenue Road via IIT Gate.
INA Market-Aurobindo Marg/AIIMS Flyover Loop : Travellers from New Delhi towards Mehrauli/Munirka are advised to use Ring Road and August Kranti Marg via AIIMS Flyover loop.Road Closures:
Traffic on Aurobindo Marg from IIT Flyover to AIIMS Loop will be restricted from 2 PM to 6 PM.
Congestion is expected on nearby roads including Ring Road, Outer Ring Road, and August Kranti Marg.Emergency Vehicles:
Emergency vehicles like police, ambulances, and fire brigades will be allowed on restricted routes, but advised to avoid them if possible due to delays.Public Advisory:
Plan travel in advance and avoid the affected routes between 2 PM and 6 PM.
Use public transport to reduce congestion.
Avoid illegal parking and follow instructions from traffic personnel.
For real-time updates, follow Delhi Traffic Police on social media or call the helpline.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
GAP 3 Partners FZCO Becomes Dubai's First Regulated Virtual Asset Investment Advisor With Operational License From VARA
- Rank Platform Officially Announces TGE And $RAN Listing On MEXC
- Tbtc Becomes First To Power Gas Fees And Collateral On Mezo
- R0AR Lists On Bitmart: $1R0R Makes CEX Debut
- Magic Newton Foundation Redefines Fair Token Launches With $NEWT
- Castle Raises $1M To Bring Automated Bitcoin Treasury Solution To U.S. Businesses
- Bybit Expands Global Reach With Credit Card Crypto Purchases In 25+ Currencies And Cashback Rewards
CommentsNo comment