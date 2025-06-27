Jeff Bezos' Would-Be Wife Lauren Sanchez Proves She's A 'Lucky Bride' As Heavy Rain Ruins Pre-Wedding Celebrations
Celebrities like Leonardo DiCaprio, Kim Kardashian and Oprah were seen running for cover. So were Kylie Jenner, Gayle King and Orlando Bloom.
According to MailOnline, water taxis arrived early due to the bad weather . The event, scheduled to conclude at midnight, ended early.Also Read | Natasha Poonawalla turns heads at Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez's wedding bash
Celebrity guests got wet in the sudden downpour. The bride quickly left the church for her water taxi while staff held umbrellas.
The star couple will marry on June 27, with a dinner planned on the following day.
The celebrity couple arrived at a luxury hotel by helicopter after enjoying their time in Croatia on Bezos's $500 million yacht. The wedding may cost up to $55 million, a small amount for Bezos, whose net worth is $231 billion.
According to Page Six, Jeff Bezos has gifted Lauren Sanchez a diamond necklace worth $3–5 million. She may wear it during their wedding weekend. In 2023, Bezos proposed a 20-carat pink diamond ring.Also Read | Jeff Bezos' wedding with Lauren Sanchez: Kardashians, others in Venice | In pics
The necklace has a big centre stone and matching earrings. A source says it's huge and shines brightly. Lauren is very happy.
“You won't be able to miss this elegant diamond necklace as it's almost as massive as Jeff's superyacht. Lauren is thrilled with her blinding new necklace and earrings that take her already impressive collection up several notches,” the source told Page Six.Also Read | Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez's wedding will not be legally binding in Italy
Meanwhile, many locals in Venice are unhappy about the rich guests and the disruption their presence has caused, according to The Independent.'Lucky bride'
According to TMZ, Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez are lucky that the worst part of the storm was over. The weather looks great for the coming days. Even if it had rained, it wouldn't be too bad.
People say rain on a wedding day brings good luck, according to the publication. In Italian, there's even a saying for it:“Sposa bagnata, sposa fortunata (A wet bride is a lucky bride).”
