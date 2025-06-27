L&T Finance Breaks Out Of Multi-Year Range: SEBI RA Rajneesh Sharma Sees Over 40% Upside Potential
The technical setup for L & T Finance reflects a multi-layered bullish structure, supported by both price patterns and Fibonacci precision, said SEBI-registered analyst Rajneesh Sharma.
The stock has formed a large, multi-year W pattern, also known as a double bottom. The left bottom was formed during the 2018 correction near ₹50, and the right bottom was established around the COVID-19 lows in March 2020 at similar levels, Sharma noted.
The neckline in the ₹190 - ₹200 range was tested multiple times between 2021 and 2024 before a clean, high-volume breakout finally confirmed the pattern in 2025, he noted.
L & T Finance shares also formed a cup and handle structure, with the rounded base of the cup developed between 2018 and 2024, followed by a shallow handle consolidation in 2024, the analyst said. The breakout above ₹190–₹200 was backed by the highest volume in five years.
Based on Fibonacci projections, this move aligns perfectly with the 1.272 extension near ₹237 and the 1.618 extension near ₹288, suggesting strong medium- and long-term upside potential.
The stock has respected Fibonacci retracement levels perfectly, noted Sharma. Minor consolidation around ₹79 in 2020, significant resistance near ₹102 until 2021, and consistent reactions at ₹138 and ₹165 all led up to a breakout beyond the key resistance at ₹190.
With the previous all-time high of ₹198 now reclaimed, the bullish case grows stronger with targets of ₹237 and then potentially ₹288, he said.
Traders should look out for potential near-term resistance around ₹200-₹210 or a retest of the ₹190-₹195 zone. A decisive breakdown below ₹190 on strong volume would invalidate the structure, Sharma concluded.
Retail sentiment on Stocktwits turned 'bullish' from 'neutral' a day ago, amid 'extremely high' message volumes.LTF's Sentiment Meter And Message Volumes At 03:40 p.m. On June 27 | Source: Stocktwits
The stock closed 1.5% lower at ₹203.03 on Friday. It has gained 49.7% year-to-date (YTD)
For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
GAP 3 Partners FZCO Becomes Dubai's First Regulated Virtual Asset Investment Advisor With Operational License From VARA
- Rank Platform Officially Announces TGE And $RAN Listing On MEXC
- Tbtc Becomes First To Power Gas Fees And Collateral On Mezo
- R0AR Lists On Bitmart: $1R0R Makes CEX Debut
- Magic Newton Foundation Redefines Fair Token Launches With $NEWT
- Castle Raises $1M To Bring Automated Bitcoin Treasury Solution To U.S. Businesses
- Bybit Expands Global Reach With Credit Card Crypto Purchases In 25+ Currencies And Cashback Rewards
CommentsNo comment