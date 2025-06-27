Maa Box Office Day 1 Collection Prediction: Will Kajol's Horror Film Scare Up Big Numbers?

Kajol's film Maa was released in theaters on Friday. The film has been well-received by the audience since its release. Viewers are praising it on social media, particularly Kajol's acting. This is the first time Kajol has worked in a horror genre film. With the film's release, predictions are being made about its box office collection. Producer Ajay Devgn has offered a special deal to the audience to boost the film's box office performance.

Kajol's Film's First Day Earnings Prediction

Directed by Vishal Furia, Maa marks Kajol's powerful return to the big screen. This is the first horror film of her career, and she has delivered a remarkable performance. Produced under Ajay Devgn's production house, Maa is expected to perform well at the box office. Initial estimates suggest that the film could collect between 4.5 crore and 6.5 crore on its first day. The makers hope that Kajol's Maa will surpass the first-day earnings of Shahid Kapoor's film Jersey, which opened with 5.78 crore.

Ajay Devgn's Smart Strategy for Maa

Ajay Devgn has employed a smart strategy to boost the box office collection of Maa. This also raises hopes for a stellar first-day collection. Ajay has adopted a special strategy for the film's booking, offering a buy-2-get-1-free ticket deal. He shared a post on Instagram, writing, "The best way to enjoy the fear of Chandrapur is together. Buy 2 tickets, get 1 free. This offer is valid only till this Friday." This offer is expected to increase the audience turnout for Maa. The film faces tough competition from Taare Zameen Par, Housefull 5, and Akshay Kumar's Kannappa at the box office.

About the film Maa

The story of Kajol's film Maa depicts how, forty years ago, in the village of Chandrapur, a newborn girl was sacrificed to Maa Kali. This sacrifice was made to appease an ancient demon named Daitya, who resides in a cursed tree on the outskirts of the village. Ambika (Kajol) and Shuwankar (Indraneil Sengupta) belong to a family bound by this dark legacy, where every generation is cursed to offer their daughters to the demon. Breaking this tradition, the couple flees the village to raise their daughter Shweta (Kherin Sharma) safely. After Shuwankar's sudden and mysterious death, Ambika is forced to return to Chandrapur to sell their ancestral home with Shweta. To know what happens next, you'll have to watch the entire film.