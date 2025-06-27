Kerala: Samastha's Youth Wing Opposes Zumba In Schools Over Moral Concerns, Minister Defends Program

The introduction of Zumba dance in schools has sparked opposition from the Samastha's youth wing-Samastha Yuvajana Sangam (SYS) in Malappuram. SYS leader Abdusamad Pookkottur publicly criticized the initiative, claiming that Zumba is harmful to moral values. He urged parents to reflect seriously on the implications of such activities being promoted in educational institutions.

Zumba, a fitness program that blends dance and exercise, is known for its energetic and engaging format. Unlike traditional workouts, Zumba is considered enjoyable due to its rhythmic music and group-based approach, making physical activity fun for children.

Zumba for physical and mental well-being

The decision to introduce Zumba in schools came from a high-level meeting convened by Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, aimed at enhancing anti-drug efforts. The Chief Minister emphasized that promoting Zumba would benefit the physical and mental well-being of students, helping them stay active and reducing stress. He argued that energized, healthy children are less likely to fall prey to drug abuse or negative influences.

In line with this initiative, the state's Education Department launched a program to integrate Zumba into the school curriculum. The State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT) was tasked with developing a module for implementation in the new academic year. Teachers were also given specialized training to conduct Zumba sessions in schools.

With the support of Parent-Teacher Associations (PTAs), Zumba training has already begun in several schools. A large-scale Zumba event was held last month as part of the program's rollout.

Minister R Bindu defends Zumba program

Kerala's Higher Education Minister R Bindu has responded to the criticism raised by the Samasta Yuvajana Vibhagam (SYS) regarding the introduction of Zumba dance in schools. Addressing the issue, the minister questioned what was wrong with Zumba and emphasized the need to adapt to changing times. She reiterated that the program aims to support the mental and physical well-being of children.