In support of transitioning patients from knock-off versions to authentic versions of Wegovy®, Novo Nordisk began collaborating with telehealth companies. Over one month into the collaboration, Hims & Hers Health, Inc. has failed to adhere to the law which prohibits mass sales of compounded drugs under the false guise of "personalization" and are disseminating deceptive marketing that put patient safety at risk.The institute will integrate the work of longstanding Yale centers and cores-including the Positron Emission Tomography (PET) Center and Magnetic Resonance Research Center-along with data science and imaging informatics expertise. Initial initiatives will include training opportunities for postdocs and students, along with exploratory funding opportunities.This funding will enable the Company to build upon Phamily's existing market leadership in virtual care, expand into new market segments and further penetrate health systems and integrated networks, while making key hires to support the company's rapid growth."The American health care system must work better for people, and we will improve it in distinctive ways that truly matter," said Aetna president Steve Nelson. "We support the industry's commitments to streamline, simplify, and reduce prior authorization. We will go beyond prior authorization, building a health care experience for people we serve, and introducing solutions that improve navigation and advocacy for Aetna members.""Illumina and SomaLogic have partnered closely for more than three years, and this combination increases our ability to serve our customers and accelerate our technology roadmap towards advanced biomarker discovery and disease profiling," said Jacob Thaysen, chief executive officer of Illumina.The investigational once-daily pill lowered A1C by an average of 1.3% to 1.6% across doses, with improvements seen as early as four weeks, in adults with type 2 diabetes.The fourth cohort in the trial will receive a dose of three million CAR-positive cells per kilogram of body weight, representing a thirtyfold increase from the first cohort. This planned escalation marks a key step in assessing the safety and therapeutic effect of CAR-T cell therapy in patients with ovarian cancer.Presented as part of a late-breaking symposium, results from a new study demonstrate the potential for AI to more accurately identify individuals at risk for type 1 diabetes up to a year before diagnosis, with greater accuracy and fewer false positives than standard screening methods."This collaboration underscores the strength of Harbour BioMed's proprietary Harbour Mice® and HBICE® technology platforms, which enable the rapid development of fully human bispecific antibodies with optimized safety and efficacy profiles," said Dr. Jingsong Wang, Founder, Chairman, and CEO of Harbour BioMed.The combined platform brings AI into the core of the clinical and operational experience, reducing administrative overhead, improving compliance in real time, and uncovering new opportunities to strengthen financial performance. From documentation that writes itself to predictive insights that help clinics prevent no-shows and optimize coding, Prompt and PredictionHealth are raising the bar for what technology can-and should-do for rehab therapy practices.The marketing authorization is applicable to all 27 European Union member states as well as Iceland, Norway and Liechtenstein. The Sephience European launch will be initiated in Germany in the first half of July. A New Drug Application (NDA) for sepiapterin remains on schedule for its FDA target action date of July 29, 2025.While 87% of professionals report using AI for work-related research tasks-a sharp increase from 75% in 2023-the survey also exposes rising concerns around data fidelity, cybersecurity risks, and the readiness of current AI solutions for complex life science environments.

For more news like this, check out all of the latest health-related releases from PR Newswire .

Do you have a health press release to distribute? Sign up with PR Newswire to share your story with the audiences who matter most.

Helping Journalists Stay Up to Date on Industry News

These are just a few of the recent press releases that consumers and the media should know about. To be notified of releases relevant to their coverage area, journalists can set up a custom newsfeed with PR Newswire for Journalists .

Once they're signed up, reporters, bloggers, and freelancers have access to the following free features:



Customization: Users can create customized newsfeeds that will deliver relevant news right to their inbox. Newsfeed results can be targeted by keywords, industry, subject, geography, and more.

Photos and Videos: Thousands of multimedia assets are available to download and include in a journalist or blogger's next story.

Subject Matter Experts: Journalists will have access to ProfNet , a database of industry experts to connect with as sources or for quotes in their articles. Related Resources: Our journalist- and blogger-focused blog, Beyond Bylines , features regular media news roundups, writing tips, upcoming events, and more.

About PR Newswire

PR Newswire is the industry's leading press release distribution partner with an unparalleled global reach of more than 440,000 newsrooms, websites, direct feeds, journalists and influencers and is available in more than 170 countries and 40 languages. From our award-winning Content Services offerings, integrated media newsroom and microsite products, Investor Relations suite of services, paid placement and social sharing tools, PR Newswire has a comprehensive catalog of solutions to solve the modern-day challenges PR and communications teams face. For 70 years, PR Newswire has been the preferred destination for brands to share their most important news stories across the world.

For questions, contact the team at [email protected] .

SOURCE PR Newswire