NOV Announces Second Quarter 2025 Earnings Conference Call


2025-06-27 06:46:44
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) HOUSTON, June 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NOV Inc. (NYSE: NOV) will hold a conference call to discuss its second quarter 2025 results on Tuesday, July 29, 2025, at 10 a.m. (Central Time). NOV will issue a press release with the Company's results after the market closes for trading on Monday, July 28, 2025. The call will be webcast live on .

About NOV
NOV delivers technology-driven solutions to empower the global energy industry. For more than 150 years, NOV has pioneered innovations that enable its customers to safely produce abundant energy while minimizing environmental impact. The energy industry depends on NOV's deep expertise and technology to continually improve oilfield operations and assist in efforts to advance the energy transition towards a more sustainable future. NOV powers the industry that powers the world.

Source: NOV Inc.

CONTACT:
Amie D'Ambrosio
Director, Investor Relations
(713) 375-3826
...


