Global Asset Servicing Market Forecast To Reach $1898.32 Billion By 2029 With 7.2% Annual Growth

The Business Research Company's Asset Servicing Global Market Report 2025 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

The asset servicing market report unveils that the size of the market has grown significantly in recent years, and is set to grow from $1339.66 billion in 2024 to $1435.15 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 7.1%.

What Is The Asset Servicing Market Growth Forecast?

Examining further forecasts, the asset servicing market size is expected to see strong growth. The market is anticipated to grow to $1898.32 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 7.2%. This growth in the forecast period can be attributed to adaptation to market volatility, client-centric solutions, risk management and cybersecurity, global economic trends, and ESG environmental, social, governance integration.

What Are The Key Drivers Predicted To Fuel Asset Servicing Market Growth In The Coming Years?

Interestingly, another key driving force for the growth of the asset servicing market is the increasing retiree population. Asset servicing providers can help retirees manage their assets and investments to ensure they have enough income to support their retirement.

According to the United States Census Bureau, the population of retirees, described as people aged 65 and over, will reach 80.8 million by 2040 and 94.7 million by 2060. Thus, the increasing retiree population is becoming a significant stimulator for the growth of the asset servicing market.

Who Are The Key Players In The Asset Servicing Market?

Mention should be made of the major companies operating in this market including JPMorgan Chase & Co., Wells Fargo Asset Management, Citigroup Inc., HSBC Holdings plc, Morgan Stanley Wealth Management, The Goldman Sachs Group Inc., UBS Group AG, Fidelity Personal and Workplace Advisors LLC, PNC Financial Services Group Inc., Charles Schwab Corporation, National Australia Bank Limited, BlackRock Inc., Mellon Investments Corporation, The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation, Ameriprise Financial Inc.

What Is The Asset Servicing Market Segmentation?

The asset servicing market covered in this report is segmented by various categories.

By Service it includes Fund Services, Custody And Accounting, Outsourcing Services, and Securities Lending. By Enterprise Size, the market is categorized into Large Enterprises, Medium And Small Enterprises. The segment By End User includes Capital markets and Wealth Management Firms.

What Are The Regional Insights Of The Ai In The Asset Servicing Market?

On a regional level, North America was found to be the largest region in the asset servicing market in 2024, followed by Western Europe ranking as the second largest. The regions covered in this report span across Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

