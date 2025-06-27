Global Machinery Leasing Market To Reach $731.91 Billion By 2029 With A Growth Rate Of 8.4%

Machinery Leasing Global Market Report 2025

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 27, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The machinery leasing market has shown robust growth in recent years, surging from $485.93 billion in 2024 to an anticipated $530.43 billion in 2025. This growth signifies a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 9.2%. The impressive growth era can be accredited to elements such as the surge in economic growth, expansion in the manufacturing sector, augmented demand in the automobile industry and increased construction activities.

What Is The Machinery Leasing Market Growth Forecast?

Looking forward, the machinery leasing industry is set to grow substantially, expected to reach $731.91 billion by 2029 at an annual growth rate CAGR of 8.4%. This projected growth can be traced back to factors such as rise in healthcare expenditure, increased demand from agricultural sector, and an upswing in drilling activities.

What's Driving The Surge In Machinery Leasing?

An important growth driver of the machinery leasing market is the emergence of start-ups as key clients of leasing service providers. Start-ups often grapple with budget limitations and may lack the necessary capital to acquire expensive equipment outright. Leasing provides them with the opportunity to access the machinery they need without a massive upfront investment. This cost-effective approach appeals particularly to start-ups conserving capital for other vital expenditures like research and development or marketing.

Who Are The Key Industry Players?

Major enterprises operating in the machinery leasing market include United Rentals Inc., Tokyo Century, Ashtead Group Plc, Fuyo General Lease Co., Ltd., Berkshire Hathaway Inc., Aercap Holdings N.V., Rent-A-Center Inc., Air Lease Corporation, BOC Aviation, Kanamoto Co., Ltd., Aktio Corporation, Nikken Corporation, Asia Machinery Solutions Vietnam Co. Ltd, Mahindra & Mahindra Limited, Infra Bazaar Private Limited, The Alta Group, Shandong Heavy Industry Group Co., Ltd, Lengshuijianghuiying Building Machinery Leasing Co.

How's The Machinery Leasing Market Segmented?

The machinery leasing market is segmented on multiple axes:

1 By Type: Heavy Construction Machinery Rental, Commercial Air, Rail, And Water Transportation Equipment Rental, Mining, Oil And Gas, And Forestry Machinery And Equipment Rental, Office Machinery And Equipment Rental And Other Commercial And Industrial Machinery And Equipment Rental

2 By Mode: Online, Offline

3 By Leasing Type: Capital Lease, Operating Lease

The subsegments covering sectors like Heavy Construction Machinery Rental, Commercial Air, Rail, And Water Transportation Equipment Rental, Mining, Oil And Gas, And Forestry Machinery And Equipment Rental, Office Machinery And Equipment Rental also provide added insights into driving factors and trends on offer.

Where Is The Growth In The Machinery Leasing Market?

In 2024, the Asia-Pacific region was the largest player in the machinery leasing market, with North America featuring as the second-largest. The regional insights covered in the machinery leasing market report span Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

