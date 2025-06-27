Global Lucentis Ranibizumab Market Growth: Projected To Reach $4,633.35 Billion By 2029 With An Impressive 5.5% CAGR

Lucentis (Ranibizumab) Market Report 2025

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 27, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Anticipating a future marked by strong growth, the Lucentis Ranibizumab market is projected to see substantial gains in recent years. Growth from $3,538.57 million in 2024 to $3,741.97 million in 2025, the Lucentis Ranibizumab market is expected to accelerate at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 5.7%. This praiseworthy historic growth reflects the mounting prevalence of age-related macular degeneration AMD, approval and reimbursement by regulatory authorities, efficient clinical outcomes, robust brand recognition, rising physician adoption, surge in biosimilars, and robust cost competition.

Why Is The Lucentis Ranibizumab Market Poised For Significant Growth?

The Lucentis Ranibizumab market size is projected to continue its growth streak in the coming years, scaling to $4,633.35 million in 2029 at a CAGR of 5.5%. The expansion in the forecast period is expected to be fueled by an increase in diabetic retinopathy DR and diabetic macular edema DME, advancements in treatment protocols and combination therapies, and an aging population witnessing a surge in retinal diseases. Additionally, the expansion of market access in emerging markets, ongoing clinical research, and potential new indications will contribute to the boom. The forecast period will witness key trends including a shift toward longer-interval dosing and maintenance treatment, growing adoption of biosimilars and alternative treatments, and the rise of personalized medicine approaches for retinal diseases.

What Is Driving The Lucentis Ranibizumab Market?

A key growth driver is the rise in healthcare spending, expected to propel the Lucentis Ranibizumab market's stride going forward. Healthcare spending refers to the financial resources allocated by various entities like individuals, governments, and private insurers towards the provision of healthcare services and products. The surge in healthcare spending is being attributed to an aging population, advancements in medical technology, the rising prevalence of chronic diseases, and an increased demand for healthcare services. This rise provides Lucentis Ranibizumab enhanced accessibility and widens the coverage in treating retinal diseases like age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema.

Which Companies Are Leading The Lucentis Ranibizumab Market?

The Lucentis Ranibizumab market is dominated by major companies like F.Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd and Novartis AG.

What Are The Emerging Trends In The Lucentis Ranibizumab Market?

The development of biosimilars, providing more affordable alternatives to the original branded product is a key emerging trend. Biosimilars are biologic medical products that boast high similarity to an already approved reference biologic in terms of structure, efficacy, and safety, with no clinically meaningful differences.

How Is The Lucentis Ranibizumab Market Segmented?

The Lucentis Ranibizumab market report segments this industry by type, namely single-use prefilled syringe, single-use glass vial. As per application, the market caters to age-related macular degeneration, diabetic retinopathy, retinal vein occlusion, myopic choroidal neovascularization, and uveitis. In terms of end-users, the following are covered: hospitals, clinics, ambulatory surgical centers, and other end-users.

What Are The Regional Insights On The Lucentis Ranibizumab Market?

In 2024, North America held the largest share of the Lucentis Ranibizumab market. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to witness the fastest growth in the coming period. The report covers various regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

