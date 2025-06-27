Forestry Software Market Analysis 2025 Insights For Long-Term Investment & Planning

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 27, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- As the climate crisis takes center stage on the global agenda, the role of forestry and its sustainable management becomes ever more crucial. Reflecting this, the forestry software market has notably grown in recent years, expanding from $1.28 billion in 2024 to a projected $1.53 billion in 2025 – an impressive compound annual growth rate CAGR of 19.9%. This growth surge can be attributed to a myriad of factors including increasing demand for sustainable forestry solutions, widespread adoption of big data, escalating requirement for data-driven decision-making in forestry operations, and a paramount focus on sustainability and environmental protection.

What Does The Future Hold For The Forestry Software Market?

Looking to the future, the forestry software market is forecasted to reach a staggering $3.13 billion by 2029, leveraging a CAGR of 19.5%. This is catalyzed by an increasing need for operational efficiency, rising demand for real-time monitoring, the integration of GIS geographic information systems and remote sensing, as well as rising awareness of carbon sequestration and sustainability. Advent technologies such as artificial intelligence AI and machine learning ML, Internet of Things IoT devices, Blockchain, virtual reality VR and augmented reality AR, and cloud-based solutions are major trends set to propel this growth.

What About The Catalyst That Propels This Forestry Software Market Growth?

A strong market driver is the increasing demand for forest products. These products offer crucial environmental benefits over non-renewable alternatives like concrete, steel, or plastic and carry the potential message of environmental sustainability and carbon sequestration awareness. Forestry software aids forest managers in leveraging cutting-edge tools and insights to optimize forest resources and improve operational efficiency.

Who Are The Key Industry Players Taking Advantage Of This Burgeoning Forestry Software Market?

Leading the charge in the forestry software market are key industry players such as Trimble Inc., Forest Information Technology Systems Inc., Environmental Systems Research Institute Inc., Forest Green Rovers Ltd., EcoPlan Consulting, Mason, Bruce & Girard Inc., Silvacom Ltd., Remsoft Inc., and Exacom Inc., to name a few. These major companies are making waves by developing cloud-based log settlement solutions to streamline, automate, and enhance the efficiency, accuracy, and transparency of tracking, valuing, and settling log transactions.

How Is The Forestry Software Market Segmented ?

Notably, the forestry software market can be segmented by product type into on-premises forestry software and cloud-based forestry software; by technology into cut-to-length, geospatial, and fire detection; and by application into forest management, logging management, mapwork harvester, and inventory and logistics management. Among these segments, the cloud-based forestry software category includes Software As a Service SaaS solutions, forest management and planning tools, GIS and remote sensing solutions, data analytics and reporting tools, and mobile forestry apps.

What Are The Regional Insights Of The Forestry Software Market?

Regional analysis of the market reveals North America as the largest region in the forestry software market as of 2024. However, the report also covers other pertinent regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

