Torry Harris Cited In 2025 Gartner® Market Guide For CSP B2B Digital Marketplace Solutions

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Torry Harris cited as Representative Vendor in 2025 Gartner® Market Guide for CSP B2B Digital Marketplace Solutions

BANGALORE, KARNATAKA, INDIA, June 27, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Torry Harris Integration solutions (THIS), a global leader in digital transformation and marketplace enablement, has been cited as a Representative Vendor in the 2025 GartnerMarket Guide for CSP B2B Digital Marketplace Solutions.The Gartner report states,“CSP B2B digital marketplaces are pivotal in revolutionizing how CSPs engage with business clients, offering a robust platform for enabling buyers to easily find, procure, implement and integrate diverse services. These marketplaces empower CSPs to move beyond traditional connectivity roles, enabling them to explore and monetize new business opportunities within the B2B sector.”“In our opinion Torry Harris's inclusion reflects its deep focus on building platforms that empower CSPs to serve complex, process-driven B2B models across verticals such as Industry 4.0, digital health, and smart infrastructure. This recognition validates our vision of enabling CSPs to move beyond traditional service delivery and become orchestrators of vertical-focused ecosystems,” said Karthik TS, Head of Technology, Torry Harris.“Our marketplace platform is designed to be composable, partner-centric, and built for workflow-intensive, high-value interactions.”Torry Harris' Outlook on Accelerating CSP Ecosystem GrowthThe Torry Harris Marketplace is tailored to the specific needs of B2B engagement - where process automation, partner enablement, and integration maturity matter most. The platform departs from consumer-style marketplaces, offering capabilities like:- Multitenancy for CSPs to deploy branded marketplaces for their B2B customers- B2B-specific lead management and CPQ workflows- Seamless partner integration with support for product catalog, order orchestration, and API exposure.- Built on headless architecture, the platform includes connectors to simplify integration based on TM Forum Open API and ODA and the CAMARA standard.- Aligned with multiple touchpoints for GenAI, the platform facilitates faster onboarding, interoperability, and extensibility - key to scaling CSP marketplace operations.With a focus on platform composability and AI integration, Torry Harris supplements CSPs to bundle services with ecosystem partners, deliver intelligent product discovery, and support new business models through domain-specific blueprints and ecosystem co-creation frameworks.Source: Market Guide for CSP B2B Digital Marketplace Solutions, Gartner, May 5, 2025Analysts: Will Rice, Khurram Shahzad, and Susan Welsh de GrimaldoDisclaimer: GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved.Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.About Torry HarrisTorry Harris Integration Solutions (THIS) is a global leader in business, technology, and IT consulting services with over 25 years of expertise in digital transformation. Specializing in digital ecosystem enablement, marketplace implementation, full life-cycle API management, digital integration, AI, and Data, Torry Harris empowers enterprises to unlock new growth opportunities and accelerate innovation. Today, the company is helping businesses worldwide establish Global Capability Centers (GCCs) and drive transformative, AI-powered initiatives that deliver measurable impact.Headquartered in New Jersey, USA, THIS operates multiple offshore development centers in Bangalore, India, and has a strong global footprint with offices in Bristol and Slough (UK), Dubai (UAE), Riyadh (KSA), Dublin (Ireland), Munich (Germany), Paris (France), and Valencia (Spain). Visit for more information.

