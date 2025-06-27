Weekly Recap: 14 Tech Press Releases You Need To See

As adoption of crypto assets continues to grow, collaborations like the one between Mastercard and Chainlink are helping drive a new wave of user-centric solutions that bridge the gap between crypto-native technology and real-world usability.Jeff Furman, CEO of CareerBuilder + Monster, said "...like many others in the industry, our business has been affected by a challenging and uncertain macroeconomic environment. In light of these conditions, we ran a robust sale process and carefully evaluated all available options."DXC will deliver reliable and scalable IT services designed to enhance operational efficiency, improve employee productivity and help ensure a seamless, connected experience for millions of guests sailing annually with Carnival.The deployment of this new solution, tailored to address the unique needs of bedside nurses, is the academic health system's latest initiative to harness the power of AI to increase productivity and job satisfaction while enhancing patient experience and quality of care.Over the coming months, LightBox will weave UrbanFootprint's models and data across its platform enhancing site intelligence, underwriting analytics, and property-level benchmarking for customers in real estate, finance, infrastructure, and government"With the POVA 7 Series, we're delivering not just raw power, but intelligent power that adapts to our users' real-world needs-from seamless gaming experience to immersive entertainment and AI-enhanced creativity," said Jack Guo, General Manager of TECNO."Through the strength of this partnership between Microsoft, TitletownTech, UWM and WEDC, the AI Co-Innovation Lab is helping businesses of all sizes and across all sectors apply the power of AI to their daily operations," said Missy Hughes, secretary and CEO of Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation.The W-4 mission is the maiden flight for Varda's next-generation spacecraft. "By vertically integrating, we can optimize for the flight cadence needed for our unique mission set, serving both pharmaceutical and government customers," stated Will Bruey, CEO of Varda.The purpose behind this launch is to help businesses overcome liquidity challenges and open doors to real estate markets to a broader pool of investors without the usual barriers of geography, currency, or complex legal processes.This move brings two leading innovators in healthtech together to accelerate the future of AI-first, action-oriented EMR platforms for physical therapy, occupational therapy, speech-language pathology, and chiropractic practices.By selecting ICEYE, the RNLAF and the Netherlands Ministry of Defence have been able to significantly accelerate the implementation of their national defense and space strategies, which call for sovereign and independent Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance (ISR) capabilities.By offering open-source technical protocols tailored to each segment of the natural gas industry, Veritas helps companies adopt a measurement-informed approach to measuring and reporting methane emissions with credibility and comparability.Melio seamlessly integrates Accounting and Payments, offering US SMBs and their accountants and bookkeepers easy-to-use accounts payable (A/P) workflows and a wide choice of payment methods, helping them to have more visibility and control over their cashflow.The AI Alliance will use the new non-profit organizations to scale the number and impact of its projects as well as undertake significant fundraising to support open research, education, advocacy, and open-source AI development.

