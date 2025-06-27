Fixing Of Coupon Rates - Nykredit Realkredit A/S

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) To Nasdaq Copenhagen





FIXING OF COUPON RATES 27 June 2025

Fixing of coupon rates effective from 1 July 2025

Effective from 1 July 2025, the coupon rates of floating-rate bonds issued by Nykredit Realkredit A/S and Totalkredit A/S will be adjusted.

Bonds with quarterly interest rate fixing

The new coupon rates will apply from 1 July 2025 to 30 September 2025:

Uncapped bonds

DK0009536609, (32H), maturity in 2025, new rate as at 1 July 2025: 2.2990% pa

DK0009538738, (32H), maturity in 2026, new rate as at 1 July 2025: 2.8850% pa

DK0009542920, (32H), maturity in 2026, new rate as at 1 July 2025: 2.7050% pa

DK0009544033, (32H), maturity in 2025, new rate as at 1 July 2025: 2.1145% pa

DK0009544116, (32H), maturity in 2026, new rate as at 1 July 2025: 2.5090% pa

DK0009544389, (32G), maturity in 2026, new rate as at 1 July 2025: 2.6790% pa

DK0009545279, (32H), maturity in 2027, new rate as at 1 July 2025: 2.2445% pa

DK0009545865, (32H), maturity in 2027, new rate as at 1 July 2025: 2.7350% pa

DK0009547135, (32H), maturity in 2028, new rate as at 1 July 2025: 2.6550% pa

DK0009547994, (32H), maturity in 2028, new rate as at 1 July 2025: 2.4790% pa

DK0009548612, (32H), maturity in 2028, new rate as at 1 July 2025: 2.6350% pa

Questions may be directed to Investor Relations at ... or Press Officer Peter Klaaborg, tel +45 44 55 14 94.

Attachment

Fixing of coupon rates - Nykredit Realkredit - 20250627