Fixing Of Coupon Rates - Nykredit Realkredit A/S

FIXING OF COUPON RATES 27 June 2025
Fixing of coupon rates effective from 1 July 2025
Effective from 1 July 2025, the coupon rates of floating-rate bonds issued by Nykredit Realkredit A/S and Totalkredit A/S will be adjusted.
Bonds with quarterly interest rate fixing
The new coupon rates will apply from 1 July 2025 to 30 September 2025:
Uncapped bonds
DK0009536609, (32H), maturity in 2025, new rate as at 1 July 2025: 2.2990% pa
DK0009538738, (32H), maturity in 2026, new rate as at 1 July 2025: 2.8850% pa
DK0009542920, (32H), maturity in 2026, new rate as at 1 July 2025: 2.7050% pa
DK0009544033, (32H), maturity in 2025, new rate as at 1 July 2025: 2.1145% pa
DK0009544116, (32H), maturity in 2026, new rate as at 1 July 2025: 2.5090% pa
DK0009544389, (32G), maturity in 2026, new rate as at 1 July 2025: 2.6790% pa
DK0009545279, (32H), maturity in 2027, new rate as at 1 July 2025: 2.2445% pa
DK0009545865, (32H), maturity in 2027, new rate as at 1 July 2025: 2.7350% pa
DK0009547135, (32H), maturity in 2028, new rate as at 1 July 2025: 2.6550% pa
DK0009547994, (32H), maturity in 2028, new rate as at 1 July 2025: 2.4790% pa
DK0009548612, (32H), maturity in 2028, new rate as at 1 July 2025: 2.6350% pa
Questions may be directed to Investor Relations at ... or Press Officer Peter Klaaborg, tel +45 44 55 14 94.
