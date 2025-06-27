The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Global Industrial Margarine Market To Reach $3.55 Billion By 2029 With A Growth Rate Of 4.8%

- The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 27, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Save 30% on all global market reports with code ONLINE30 – stay informed on tariff changes, macroeconomic trends, and more

The evolution of the industrial margarine market had its roots in significant historical and social changes. Historical growth in this industry, taking it from $2.8 billion in 2024 to $2.95 billion in 2025, came on the back of various socio-economic phenomena such as recovery post-World War II, changes in dietary preferences, a wave of globalization swelling across the global food markets, and competition in food processing costs. The market expanded at a Compound Annual Growth Rate CAGR of 5.1% during this phase.

What Is The Projected Future Growth Of The Industrial Margarine Market Size ?

As we look forward, in the coming years, the industrial margarine market size is expected to continue on trajectory of steady growth. By 2029, the market size is expected to grow to $3.55 billion at a CAGR of 4.8%. This growth is anticipated to be largely driven by industry shifts towards sustainable sourcing and production, health and wellness trends, emergence of vegan diet preferences, clean label and natural ingredients, ongoing adoption of e-commerce and direct-to-consumer models among others. Significant trends to keep an eye on during this forecast period will include innovations in packaging, expansion of retail sector, advances in technology contributing to smarter and more efficient production, Industry 4.0 adoption, and the potential for lucrative collaborations and partnerships within the value chain.

Get Your Free Sample Market Report:



What Are The Key Drivers Propelling The Growth Of The Industrial Margarine Market?

Additionally, the forecast period is expected to see a significant contribution to growth from the rising vegan population. The term vegan refers to those who follow a strict vegetarian diet and abstain completely from animal products including meat, eggs, and dairy. Industrial margarine provides this consumer group a plant-based butter alternative, which aligns not just with their dietary preferences but also their ethical, health, and environmental considerations.

What Key Player Strategies Are Driving The Industrial Margarine Market?

While exploring the key players in the industrial margarine market, including Cargill Incorporated, The Archer-Daniels-Midland Company, Wilmar International Ltd., Bunge Limited, and Unilever to name a few, one can see their focus on innovation. This is particularly evident in the formulation and promotion of new margarine-based solutions and spreads to cater to the growing demand for healthier and versatile products.

Order Your Report Now For A Swift Delivery:



How Is The Industrial Margarine Market Segmented?

The embarked market research broadly segmented the industrial margarine market into various factors such as:

1 By Product: Spreadable, All-Purpose, Butter Blend, Liquid, Other Products

2 By Source: Animal Source, Plant Source

3 By Form: Hard, Soft

4 By Application: Bakery, Confectionery, Toppings, Sauces, And Spreads, Convenience Food, Other Applications

What Are The Regional Insights In The Industrial Margarine Market?

The report also highlights that North America remained the largest regional contributor to the industrial margarine market in 2024. However, the fastest-growing region projected in the forecast period is Asia Pacific.

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company :

Industrial & Institutional Cleaning Chemicals Global Market Report 2025

report/industrial-and-institutional-cleaning-chemicals-global-market-report

Industrial Air Chiller Global Market Report 2025

report/industrial-air-chiller-global-market-report

Industrial Air Compressor Global Market Report 2025

report/industrial-air-compressor-global-market-report

About The Business Research Company

Learn More About The Business Research Company. With over 15000+ reports from 27 industries covering 60+ geographies, The Business Research Company has built a reputation for offering comprehensive, data-rich research and insights. Armed with 1,500,000 datasets, the optimistic contribution of in-depth secondary research, and unique insights from industry leaders, you can get the information you need to stay ahead in the game.

Contact us at:

The Business Research Company:

Americas +1 3156230293

Asia +44 2071930708

Europe +44 2071930708

Email us at ...

Follow us on:

LinkedIn:

YouTube:

Global Market Model: global-market-model



Oliver Guirdham

The Business Research Company

+44 20 7193 0708

...

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Facebook

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.