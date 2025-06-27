Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Andhra Pradesh HC Grants Relief To Jagan Mohan Reddy In Convoy Death Case

2025-06-27 06:10:25
(MENAFN- Live Mint) Andhra Pradesh High Court on Friday granted relief to former Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy until July 1 in connection with the death of a YSRCP supporter during the party chief's rally in Guntur district.

Earlier on 18 June, a 53-year-old man, C Singayya, was killed after one of the vehicles in Jagan Reddy's convoy ran him over at Satanapalle in Palanadu district, during the rally. the former CM and others were booked for C Singayya's death.

Reddy visited Rentapalla village in Palnadu district to visit the family members of a party leader who had died by suicide a year ago due to alleged harassment by TDP leaders and police.

More to come...

