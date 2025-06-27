'One Way Ticket Out Of NYC': Rapper 50 Cent's Offer To Zohran Mamdani Over Proposal To Tax Rich
Mamdani , a democratic socialist and son of Indian filmmaker Mira Nair , recently clinched the Democratic nomination for New York City mayor. His campaign focused on housing affordability, rent freezes in stabilised units, city-run grocery stores, and free public transport, all to be funded through increased taxes on New York's top earners.Also Read | Zohran Mamdani once said he would 'arrest' Netanyahu, old video surfaces
In an Instagram post, 50 Cent , whose real name is Curtis Jackson, shared a clip of Mamdani explaining his tax proposal and wrote,“Where did he come from? Whose friend is this? I'm not feeling this plan no.” The rapper also added,“I'll give him $258,750 and a first class one-way ticket away from NY. I'm telling Trump what he said too!”
The rapper's outburst came in response to Mamdani's comments on The Breakfast Club podcast earlier this month, where he suggested a flat 2% tax hike for those earning over $1 million annually.“I know if 50 Cent is listening, he's not going to be happy about this,” Mamdani had said, anticipating pushback.Also Read | Tom Homan to Mamdani: 'Game on' after NYC Mayoral hopeful's anti-ICE agenda
Right-wing social media users, including Trump supporters, quickly joined the fray, mocking Mamdani and cheering 50 Cent's remarks. MAGA-aligned accounts told Mamdani“good riddance,” while conservative influencer Nick Sortor reacted with“LMAO.”
Despite the backlash, Mamdani stood by his plan during a CNN interview, citing data from the Fiscal Policy Institute which suggested that high earners were less likely to leave New York than lower-income groups, and often moved to other high-tax states like New Jersey and California.Also Read | Zohran Mamdani Net Worth: New York Mayoral candidate lives on rent, has no car
Mamdani, who recently defeated former Governor Andrew Cuomo in a surprise political upset, said the issue was less about tax burdens and more about quality of life in the city.
