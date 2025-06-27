Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Israeli Occuaption Attacks S. Lebanon - NNA

2025-06-27 06:04:22
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BEIRUT, June 27 (KUNA) -- The Israeli occupation forces launched air raids on forests in Ali Al-Taher area and the highlands of Kfar Tebnit and Nabatiyeh Al-Fouqa in southern Lebanon on Friday.
According to NNA, the violent attacks were followed by more airstrikes a while later.
The Israeli occupation continues to target vehicles and towns in Lebanon, despite the ceasefire deal that started November 27. (end)
