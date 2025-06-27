Minister Of State For International Cooperation Meets British Officials
London: Minister of State for International Cooperation HE Maryam bint Ali bin Nasser Al Misnad met on Thursday with CEO of the World Humanitarian Forum HE Feraye Ozfescioglu, Lord of Wimbledon, former Minister of State for the Middle East, South Asia and United Nations at the UK Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office HE Lord Tariq Ahmad, and member of the Advisory Board of the World Humanitarian Forum Richard Hawkes, on the sidelines of the World Humanitarian Forum, held in London, UK.
During the meeting, cooperation relations were discussed, as well as ways to support and enhance them, in addition to several topics of mutual interest.
Ambassador of the State of Qatar to the United Kingdom and Northern Ireland HE Sheikh Abdullah bin Mohammed bin Saud Al-Thani attended the meeting.
