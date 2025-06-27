Geotab Expands GO Anywhere Asset Tracker To European Markets
"Increasing economic pressures have magnified focus on cost-control, and businesses across all industries are seeking opportunities to improve bottom line health for assets," said Stephano Peduzzi, Vice President Technology Solutions & Operations Europe at Geotab. "Addressing the significant financial impact associated with lost or underutilised assets presents itself as a cost saving opportunity. The Geotab GO Anywhere improves asset monitoring, supports strategic deployment and effective utilisation, transforming potential losses into substantial savings and productivity gains."
Designed for Real-World Demands
Geotab GO Anywhere combines a compact, weatherproof form factor with advanced tracking functionality:
-
Versatile installation: Mounts easily using screws or magnets; suitable for a wide range of asset types.
Customizable tracking: Configurable ping rates for time- or motion-based updates.
Long battery life: Operates up to five years, with intelligent power management and health monitoring.
Over-the-Air (OTA) updates: Enables continuous feature improvements without device replacement.
MyGeotab integration: Offers centralised reporting, dashboards, and customisable rules.
Built to IP68/IP69K standards, the device is engineered for durability in harsh or outdoor conditions-from construction zones to agricultural fields.
For more information, visit:
GO Anywhere is supported in Austria, Belgium, France, Germany, the Netherlands, Spain, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom, with coverage tailored for regional LTE-M networks.
About Geotab
Geotab is a global leader in connected vehicle and asset solutions, empowering fleet efficiency and management. We leverage advanced data analytics and AI to transform fleet performance, safety, and sustainability, reducing cost and driving efficiency. Backed by top data scientists and engineers, we serve over 55,000 global customers, processing 80 billion data points daily from more than 4.7 million vehicle subscriptions. Geotab is trusted by Fortune 500 organisations, mid-sized fleets, and the largest public sector fleets in the world, including the US Federal Government. Committed to data security and privacy, we hold FIPS 140-3 and FedRAMP authorisations. Our open platform, ecosystem of outstanding partners, and Marketplace deliver hundreds of fleet-ready third-party solutions. This year, we're celebrating 25 years of innovation. Learn more at and follow us on LinkedIn or visit our blog .
