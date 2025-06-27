North America Refrigerator Market Competition, Forecast And Opportunities, 2030F Energy Efficiency And Smart Features Drive Growth, How Tech-Savvy Millennials Are Steering Market Trends
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|132
|Forecast Period
|2024 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024
|$26.62 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$34.03 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|4.1%
|Regions Covered
|North America
Report Scope:
Key Market Players
- Midea Group Co. Ltd Panasonic Corporation Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd Hitachi Ltd Mitsubishi Electric Corporation LG Electronics Inc. Robert Bosch GmbH Whirlpool Corporation Godrej & Boyce Manufacturing Company Limited Liebherr-Hausgerate GmbH
North America Refrigerator Market, By Type:
- Top Freezer Refrigerator Bottom Freezer Refrigerator Side by Side Refrigerator French Door Refrigerator
North America Refrigerator Market, By Application:
- Household Commercial
North America Refrigerator Market, By Distribution Channel:
- Multi-Branded Stores Supermarkets/Hypermarkets Online Others
North America Refrigerator Market, By Country:
- United States Canada Mexico
North American Refrigerator Market
