Buildersupdate Celebrates 15 Years Of Innovation With Free Premier Status Offer For Builders Across The United States
For the entire month of July 2025, eligible builders will receive no-cost access to Premier featuresincluding agent leads and priority placement. To qualify for this offer, builders must:
- Complete their free registration online, Update the compensation details offered to agents, Upload at least one buyer incentive (e.g. interest rate buy-downs), Upload their available inventory by June 30, 2025.
Today, the platform connects with more than 815,000 licensed agents nationwide, delivers over 1 million newsletters monthly, and supports listings from production builders, custom home builders (with or without specs), as well as condo developers. BuildersUpdate operates coast to coast and continues to lead the market in delivering actionable visibility for the building community.
'This is our way of saying thank you while also helping builders navigate a challenging market,' said Mr. Bill Gaul, Founder and CEO of BuildersUpdate. 'In an environment where qualified buyers are harder to reach, we offer a proven, agent-centric path to faster closings with zero risk and no upfront obligation.'
Builders already subscribed to paid services will also receive a one-month license extension if they fulfill the same criteria and notify the BuildersUpdate team.
Builders interested in this offer should act quickly the free access begins July 1 and ends July 31, 2025. For more information, please contact ... or call 512.901.9899 x2.
BuildersUpdate is a leading online platform that connects home builders with licensed real estate professionals, offering the most comprehensive database of new home inventory in the United States and beyond. Now operating in seven languages and serving markets across North America and Latin America, BuildersUpdate remains committed to driving innovation, transparency, and results in the homebuilding industry.
