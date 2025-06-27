403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Booya Partners With Crculo De Crdito To Deliver Reliable Credit Solutions In Mexico
(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) MEXICO CITY, MEXICO - Media OutReach Newswire - 27 June 2025 - Booya, a Mexican digital lending platform has officially entered into a partnership with Crculo de Crdito, one of Mexico's leading credit bureaus. The strategic collaboration aims to enhance Booya's credit offerings through advanced data integration, risk assessment, and fraud prevention capabilities.
Launched in 2025, Booya is committed to improving financial inclusion across Mexico by providing fast, accessible, and flexible credit solutions tailored to underserved individuals. By joining forces with Crculo de Crdito, Booya strengthens its ability to offer trustworthy and compliant services while helping more consumers build and improve their credit profiles.
Crculo de Crdito is one of the three Credit Information Societies authorized by Mexico's Ministry of Finance and Public Credit (Secretara de Hacienda y Crdito Pblico). It plays a critical role in compiling and providing credit information that supports responsible lending practices for both individuals and businesses.
By leveraging Crculo de Crdito's expertise in credit scoring, risk profiling, and data management, Booya will be better equipped to deliver more accurate and trustworthy credit evaluations and better customer service. The partnership marks an important milestone in Booya's mission to provide inclusive, technology-driven financial solutions to a broader segment of the Mexican population.
The two companies will continue to explore further integration opportunities to ensure a secure and responsible lending environment while advancing the shared goal of inclusive financial growth in Mexico.
Hashtag: #Booya
Launched in 2025, Booya is committed to improving financial inclusion across Mexico by providing fast, accessible, and flexible credit solutions tailored to underserved individuals. By joining forces with Crculo de Crdito, Booya strengthens its ability to offer trustworthy and compliant services while helping more consumers build and improve their credit profiles.
Crculo de Crdito is one of the three Credit Information Societies authorized by Mexico's Ministry of Finance and Public Credit (Secretara de Hacienda y Crdito Pblico). It plays a critical role in compiling and providing credit information that supports responsible lending practices for both individuals and businesses.
By leveraging Crculo de Crdito's expertise in credit scoring, risk profiling, and data management, Booya will be better equipped to deliver more accurate and trustworthy credit evaluations and better customer service. The partnership marks an important milestone in Booya's mission to provide inclusive, technology-driven financial solutions to a broader segment of the Mexican population.
The two companies will continue to explore further integration opportunities to ensure a secure and responsible lending environment while advancing the shared goal of inclusive financial growth in Mexico.
Hashtag: #Booya
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
BooyaShare
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- My Funding Account Builds A Global Trader Community On Trust, Transparency, And Growth
- Zircuit Enables Non-Custodial Wallet Top-Ups For Crypto Visa Cards
- Currency Goes Mobile-First With Brand-New App Available In Over 100 Countries
- Tawasul Transport And Al Maryah Community Bank Launch The First Digital Payment System In Taxis Using AE Coin
- MEET48 Officially Announces TGE And $IDOL Listing On Binance Wallet, Bitget, Gate, MEXC, And Pancakeswap On June 11
- B2PRIME Appoints Former Onezero Sales Head Stuart Brock As Institutional Business Development Manager
CommentsNo comment