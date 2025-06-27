The Dawn Of The Posthuman Age

MENAFN - Asia Times) “Can you picture what we'll be/ So limitless and free/ Desperately in need of some stranger's hand” - The Doors

In the 1990s and 2000s, a lot of science fiction focused on what Vernor Vinge called“the Singularity” - an acceleration of technological progress so dramatic that it would leave human existence utterly transformed in ways that it would be impossible to predict in advance. Vinge believed that the Singularity would result from rapidly self-improving AI, while Ray Kurzweil associated it with personality upload. But both believed that something big was on the way.

In the late 2000s and 2010s, as productivity growth slowed down , these wild expectations got tempered a bit. Cory Doctorow and Charles Stross poked fun at the idea of the Singularity as“the rapture of the nerds .” And some bloggers, like Brad DeLong and Cosma Shalizi , began to argue that the true Singularity was in the past, when the Industrial Revolution freed us from the constraints of daily hunger and scarcity. Here's Shalizi:

I agree that the Industrial Revolution represented an abrupt, unprecedented, and utterly transformational change in the nature of human life. Human life until the late 1800s had been defined by a constant desperate struggle against material poverty, with even the bounty of the agricultural age running up against Malthusian constraints.

Suddenly, in just a few decades, humans in developed countries were fed, clothed, and housed, and had leisure time to discover who they really wanted to be. It was by far the most important thing that had ever happened to our species:

And it's important to note that this transformation wasn't just a result of technology giving humans more stuff. It depended crucially on reductions in human fertility. As Brad DeLong documents in his excellent book“Slouching Towards Utopia“, after a few decades, the Industrial Revolution prompted humans to start having fewer children, which prevented the bounty of industrial technology from eventually being dissipated by the old Malthusian constraints.

Since the productivity slowdown of the mid-2000s, it has become fashionable to say that the Singularity of the Industrial Revolution is over, and that humanity has reached a plateau in living standards . Although some people expect generative AI to re-accelerate growth, we haven't yet seen any sign of such a mega-boom in either the total factor productivity numbers or the labor productivity numbers:

Of course, it's still early days; AI may yet produce the vast material bounty that optimists expect. And yet even if it never does, I don't think that means humanity is in for an era of stagnation. The Industrial Revolution was only transformative because it changed the experience of human life; a GDP line on a chart is only important because it's correlated with so many of the things that matter for human beings.

And so if new technologies and social changes fundamentally alter what it means to be human, I think their impact could be as important as the Industrial Revolution itself - or at least, in the same general ballpark. In a post back in 2022 and another in 2023 , I listed a bunch of ways that the internet has already changed the experience of human life from when I was a kid, despite only modest productivity gains.

Looking forward, I can see even bigger changes already in the works.

In key ways, it feels like we're entering a posthuman age.

The Second Fertility Transition and the winnowing of the human race

When countries get richer, more urbanized and more educated, their birth rates fall by a lot - this is known as the“fertility transition .” Typically, this means that the total fertility rate goes from around 5 to 7 to around 1.4 to 2. This is mostly a result of couples choosing to have fewer children. Here's a chart where you can see the fertility transition for a bunch of large developing countries in Asia, Africa, Latin America, and the Middle East:

Two children per woman1 is around the level where population is stable in the long term - actually, it's about 2.1 for a rich country and 2.3 for a poor country, to take into account the fact that some kids don't survive until adulthood. But basically, going from 5-7 kids per woman to 2 means that your population goes from“exploding” to“stable.”

For some rich countries like Japan, fertility fell to an especially low level, of around 1.3 or 1.4. This implied long-term population shrinkage - Japan's population began shrinking in the 2000s - and an increasing old-age dependency burden.

But as long as this low level of fertility was confined to a few countries, it didn't feel like an emergency - a few rich nations like America, New Zealand, France, and Sweden still managed to have fertility rates that were at or near replacement. For everyone else, there was always immigration.

That's where the dialogue on fertility stood in 2015. But over the past decade, there has been a second fertility transition in rich countries, from low levels to very low levels. Even countries like the US, France, New Zealand, and Sweden have now switched to rates well below replacement, while countries like China, Taiwan, and South Korea are at levels that imply catastrophic population collapses over the next century:

Meanwhile, the rate of fertility decline in poor countries has accelerated. The UN calls the drop“unprecedented.”

The economist Jesus Fernandez-Villaverde believes that things are even worse than they appear. Here are his slides from a recent talk he gave called“The Demographic Future of Humanity: Facts and Consequences.” And here's a YouTube video of him giving the talk:

Fernandez-Villaverde notes that the statistical agencies tasked with estimating current global fertility and making future projections have consistently revised their numbers down and down:

This doesn't just mean people are having fewer kids; it means that because of past errors in estimating how many kids people had, there are now fewer people to have kids than we thought. Fernandez-Villaverde shows that this is true across nearly all developing countries. As a result of these mistakes, Fernandez-Villaverde thinks the world is already at replacement-level fertility.

Furthermore, population projections are based on assumptions that fertility will bounce sharply back from its current lows, instead of continuing to fall. Those predictions look a little bit ridiculous when you show them on a graph:

As a result, Fernandez-Villaverde thinks total global population is going to peak just 30 years from now.

This is a big problem. The first fertility transition was a good thing - it was the result of the world getting richer, it saved human living standards from hitting a Malthusian ceiling, and it seemed like with wise policies, rich countries could keep their fertility near replacement rates. But this second fertility transition is going to be an economic catastrophe if it continues.

The difference between a fertility rate of 1 and a rate of 2 might seem a lot smaller than the difference between 2 and 6. But because of the math of exponential curves, it's actually just as important of a change. Going from 6 to 2 means your population goes from exploding to stable; going from 2 to 1 means your population goes from stable to vanishing.

This is going to cause a lot of economic problems , I wrote about these back in 2023.

Shrinking populations are continuously aging populations, meaning that each young working person has to support more and more retirees every year. On top of that, population aging appears to slow down productivity growth through various mechanisms.

Immigration can help a bit, but it can't really solve this problem, since A) when the whole world has low fertility there is no longer a source of young immigrants, and B) immigration is bad at improving dependency ratios because immigrants are already partway to retirement.