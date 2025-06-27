Himachal Pradesh: Woman Commits Suicide On Facebook Livestream, Diary Reveals Why
“She allegedly committed suicide on Wednesday evening in Olgi village of Shadiyana panchayat, adjacent to Subathu Cantonment, when her family was away at the market,” they said, as reported by PTI.
Deputy Superintendent of Police Parwanoo Mehar Panwar said that as soon as the information about the woman's suicide was received, a police team immediately reached the spot.
According to a report by the Times of India, Police recovered a register from the room of a 20-year-old woman, in which she explained that her lover had taken his own life earlier because her family was unwilling to approve their marriage.
Before taking her own life, the woman stated in a Facebook live video that no one should be held responsible for her suicide. As the incident was broadcast live on the platform, news of her death spread quickly, causing shock and commotion in the local area, PTI reported.
Police said her mother and brother were alerted by traders in Subathu market after seeing the video and asked them to immediately rush home.
“The victim's mother could not get information about the incident on time as her phone was switched off. The video continued for an hour after the suicide,” they said.
Further investigation is underway.Suicide helplines in India
If you or someone you know is struggling and needs help, here are some suicide prevention helplines in India that offer free and confidential support:
National Suicide Prevention Helplines:
iCall – Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS)
Phone: +91 9152987821
Languages: English, Hindi, and others
AASRA
Phone: +91 9820466726
Hours: 24/7
Vandrevala Foundation Helpline
Phone: 1860 266 2345 or 9999 666 555
(With inputs from PTI)
- The impact of unresolved emotional distress can lead to tragic consequences. Social media can amplify personal crises, often reaching audiences before family members. Awareness and access to mental health resources are crucial in preventing such tragedies.
