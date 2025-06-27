Santarms Expands Global Reach With Authentic Indian Handicrafts Exports
santarms
santarms pooja articles
Bringing India's cultural treasures to the world through handcrafted sindoor boxes, home décor, and spiritual gifts."We are honored to share India's craftsmanship with the world while uplifting the artisans behind every product." - Dalbir Singh” - Dalbir SinghNEW DELHI, DELHI, INDIA, June 27, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Santarms®, a growing name in Indian handicrafts, is now taking its finest handmade products to global markets. Rooted in tradition and driven by modern quality, Santarms specializes in exporting beautiful items such as sindoor boxes, tilak sticks, brass décor, spiritual accessories, and more-each piece crafted with love by skilled Indian artisans.
As demand grows globally for authentic cultural pieces, Santarms is proud to introduce Indian craftsmanship to international buyers who value originality, heritage, and sustainable craftsmanship. From traditional wedding essentials to contemporary décor accents, every item reflects India's deep-rooted artistry.
“We believe every handcrafted piece tells a story,” says Tarun Singh, Founder of Santarms.“Our mission is to support local artisans while offering the world access to unique and spiritual Indian goods.”
Santarms is open for wholesale and B2B export orders, inviting buyers, retailers, and distributors across the world to experience India's cultural elegance.
To explore Santarms' full catalog or to inquire about international trade opportunities, visit or contact us via the details below.
TARUN SINGH
santarms
+91 88009 87800
...
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Instagram
Facebook
YouTube
X
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- My Funding Account Builds A Global Trader Community On Trust, Transparency, And Growth
- Zircuit Enables Non-Custodial Wallet Top-Ups For Crypto Visa Cards
- Currency Goes Mobile-First With Brand-New App Available In Over 100 Countries
- Tawasul Transport And Al Maryah Community Bank Launch The First Digital Payment System In Taxis Using AE Coin
- MEET48 Officially Announces TGE And $IDOL Listing On Binance Wallet, Bitget, Gate, MEXC, And Pancakeswap On June 11
- B2PRIME Appoints Former Onezero Sales Head Stuart Brock As Institutional Business Development Manager
CommentsNo comment