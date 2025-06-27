403
Colombia's COLCAP Edges Higher As Financials Lead, Cement Stocks Slide
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The Colombian stock market ended June 26, 2025, with the COLCAP index at 1,679.40, up 0.34% from the previous session, according to official exchange data.
This marks a new one-month high, reflecting ongoing resilience in the Colombian market despite mixed sector performance and muted global cues. Trading volumes stayed moderate as investors weighed local fundamentals against global uncertainty.
The day's top performers included Promigas, which advanced 1.62% to close at 6,900.00, followed by Corporacion Financiera Colombiana's preferred shares, up 1.25% to 16,200.00, and Banco Davivienda's preferred shares, which gained 1.17% to finish at 22,400.00.
These gains came as the financial and infrastructure sectors attracted renewed interest, with market participants seeking stable earnings and dividend prospects.
On the losing side, Cementos Argos preferred shares dropped 3.64% to 10,600.00, Celsia fell 2.13% to 4,600.00, and Cementos Argos common shares declined 0.95% to 10,420.00.
The construction and utilities sectors faced pressure from weaker commodity prices and cautious sentiment on future infrastructure spending.
COLCAP Extends Gains as Technical Momentum Builds
Technical analysis of the daily and four-hour COLCA charts reveals a clear upward trend. The index holds above its long-term moving averages, with the 50-day and 200-day simple moving averages both trending higher.
The Relative Strength Index (RSI) on the daily chart stands near 60, indicating neither overbought nor oversold conditions, while the four-hour RSI approaches 66, suggesting growing but not excessive momentum.
The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) remains in positive territory on both timeframes, with the daily MACD line above the signal line, confirming bullish momentum.
Bollinger Bands show the index trading near the upper band, which often signals continued strength but also warrants caution for potential pullbacks. Support levels remain firm near 1,655, with resistance at 1,681.
The market's ability to stay above the ascending trendline confirms the underlying bullish structure, while moderate volatility, as measured by the Average True Range (ATR), points to a stable trading environment.
Compared to regional peers, Colombia's year-to-date gain of over 20% stands out, outpacing most Latin American markets. The market's advance comes despite a flat Colombian peso and subdued commodity prices, including a 0.10% dip in US coffee futures and a 0.05% drop in gold.
The US Dollar Index slipped 0.34%, supporting emerging market sentiment. In summary, the Colombian equity market continues to attract capital into financial and infrastructure stocks, while materials and utilities lag.
Technical indicators suggest the rally has room to run, but approaching resistance and sector divergences call for selective positioning. The session's price action and technical signals point to a cautiously optimistic outlook as the market enters the final days of June.
