Jacobs Aims To Play T20 WC After Learning New Facets Of His Game From IPL 2025 Stint

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, June 27 (IANS) After being selected in New Zealand's squad for the upcoming T0I tri-series in Zimbabwe, hard-hitting batter Bevon Jacobs sees the series as his first step towards achieving the goal of playing next year's T20 World Cup, especially after learning new things about his game during his IPL 2025 stint with Mumbai Indians.

Jacobs was a surprise pick in last year's IPL, when MI took him at the mega auction in Jeddah. He was also included in New Zealand's squad for the T20I series against Sri Lanka. Though he didn't earn a place in the playing elevens of BlackCaps or MI, Jacobs may well make his international debut in the tri-series starting on July 14 in Harare, which also involves South Africa, the country of his birth.

"The IPL was an amazing experience, and I got three months there to learn new facets of my game. And I think I've made those learnings and improvements. Obviously, implementing it into my game is going to be a longer work in progress. But taking away from the technical stuff, there's also a lot of mental learnings that I've got from it as well, which I know will change me just for the time being.

"So, hopefully, I can bring what I've learnt from there into the series. I mean, that (playing the T20 World Cup) is a massive goal for me. It would be a dream come true to go to that. And I guess for me, it's just about controlling what I can control. And if that opportunity comes again, that would be pretty special to me," Jacobs was quoted as saying by ESPNCricinfo.

While New Zealand may try him as a finisher in T20Is, Jacobs feels his versatility as a batter is a factor which could get him into playing eleven. "I guess my experience in my career is short, but I've had almost two different roles, obviously, starting off in that finisher role."

"I guess that's where Mumbai picked up a point of difference for me, which I find really cool. And then, obviously, when I came to Auckland, a little bit more moving up into the middle order. Either way, I think for me, maybe that skill set, what's seen at the moment, is trying to finish off in innings. And I guess I'm just going to try and get better at that step by step, and hopefully that's what gets me into the side."

Jacobs signed off by believing a strong international season could propel his return for IPL in 2026. "Yeah, 100% (hoping to return to the IPL). I mean, obviously, with Mumbai and just with the Sri Lankan experience, both were really cool for me. I think there's a lot to learn.

"There's players with a crazy amount of knowledge there. For me to be able to pick their brains and to bring what they've learnt in their careers into my game is really cool for me. So, I think I took both opportunities when I could. Hopefully, if this means a game time this time around, that would be awesome."