Dubai: Need Visa Services During Hijri New Year Holiday? GDRFA Reveals Working Hours

If you require any visa-related service this week, you might want to take note of the Customer Happiness Centers' working hours during the Hijri New Year. The General Directorate of Identity and Foreigners Affairs in Dubai (GDRFA Dubai) has announced the official working hours during the Hijri New Year holiday for the year 1447 AH, which falls on Friday, 27 June 2025.

The Directorate affirmed its commitment to ensuring the continuity of services with efficiency and ease during the holiday period. It noted that the Customer Happiness Center at Dubai International Airport – Terminal 3 (Arrivals Hall) will continue to operate 24x7, seven days a week, to provide full support for travelers and customers, ensuring smooth procedures at the airport.

Recommended For You

The Customer Happiness Center in Al Awir will also remain open from 6am to 8pm, offering customers flexible access to services and facilitating the timely completion of transactions.

GDRFA Dubai also highlighted that its digital channels are available 24x7, through the official website and the mobile applications GDRFA Dubai and DubaiNow. The public is encouraged to utilize these platforms to complete their transactions efficiently, saving time and effort while enhancing the overall customer experience.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Customers may also reach out to GDRFA Dubai with inquiries through the "Amer" call center at the toll-free number 8005111, which operates 24/7, providing support and answers to all service-related queries.

On this occasion, GDRFA Dubai extends its warmest congratulations and best wishes to the leadership and people of the United Arab Emirates, praying for continued health, happiness, and prosperity for all, and for further progress and development for the UAE.

The UAE government has officially declared Friday, June 27, as a public holiday on the occasion of the Islamic New Year, marking the beginning of the Hijri year 1447 AH.