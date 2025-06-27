Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
RESULT OF RIKSBANK AUCTIONS GOVERNMENT BONDS


2025-06-27 04:16:19
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)
Auction date 2025-06-27
Loan 1060
Coupon 0.75 %
ISIN-code SE0009496367
Maturity 2028-05-12
Tendered volume, SEK mln 2000 +/- 2000
Total bid volume, SEK mln 7,100
Volume sold, SEK mln 2,000
Number of bids 15
Number of accepted bids 7
Average yield 1.739 %
Lowest yield 1.736 %
Highest accepted yield 1.742 %
% accepted at highest yield 80.00

Auction date 2025-06-27
Loan 1062
Coupon 0.125 %
ISIN-code SE0013935319
Maturity 2031-05-12
Tendered volume, SEK mln 1000 +/- 1000
Total bid volume, SEK mln 7,125
Volume sold, SEK mln 1,000
Number of bids 27
Number of accepted bids 4
Average yield 1.969 %
Lowest yield 1.967%
Highest accepted yield 1.969 %
% accepted at highest yield 86.67



MENAFN27062025004107003653ID1109731479

