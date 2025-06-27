GUSHCLOUD INTERNATIONAL SECURES ACQUISITION OF MCN ASSET FROM WIZDEO, A LEADING EUROPEAN YOUTUBE CREATOR NETWORK

Gushcloud International acquires the MCN Asset of Wizdeo

The company secures YouTube Direct Sales rights across new markets, enabling access to Reserved Media inventory

Move Signals Expansion of Creator Monetization Infrastructure and a Stronger Global Creator Platform

- Althea Lim, Group CEO and Co-Founder of GushcloudCA, UNITED STATES, June 27, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Gushcloud International, a global creator management and licensing company, announced the acquisition of Wizdeo's MCN asset, one of Europe's largest YouTube-certified multi-channel networks (MCN) and a pioneer in creator analytics. The deal marks a significant milestone for Gushcloud as the company looks to accelerate its positioning as a global“Creator First” platform spanning Asia, Europe, and North America.With this acquisition, Gushcloud secures YouTube Direct Sales rights across new markets, enabling access to Reserved Media inventory that delivers fixed CPM campaigns across brand-safe, high-performing creator content. Combined with Gushcloud's proprietary AI platform Bankeble, this merger introduces a scalable monetization engine that gives creators more ways to earn and brands more predictable, brand-safe outcomes.“The creator economy is evolving from influencer marketing into a structured media and licensing business,” said Althea Lim, Group CEO and Co-Founder of Gushcloud.“This deal strengthens our ability to operate at that next level – with proprietary data, campaign tools, and cross-market licensing that benefit both creators and brand partners.”Based in Paris, France, Wizdeo was the first company to be granted the MCN certification by YouTube in Europe, and its MCN continues to rank as one of the largest YouTube creator networks in the region, with 500+ creators and 700M monthly views. The acquisition of Wizdeo's MCN creator network provides Gushcloud with a wealth of highly engaged, top-tier creators, significantly increasing its roster of influencers with over 150 top-performing YouTube channels from Wizdeo now part of Gushcloud's global network.“We're excited for our MCN asset to become part of Gushcloud's global ecosystem. Together, we will be able to offer creators and brands a broader range of opportunities, leading to more dynamic and creative campaigns,” adds Wizdeo's co-founder and CEO, Marc Valentin.The deal with Wizdeo further aligns with Gushcloud's multi-year investment in AI-powered monetization infrastructure through its proprietary Bankeble platform and Creator Venture Program, a $10 million fund aimed at providing financial resources and strategic support for the creator economy.“This is an investment in sustainable revenue growth – not only for Gushcloud, but for the creators we work with and the brands we serve,” Lim added.To learn more about the Wizdeo MCN acquisition, Creator Venture Program, partnership opportunities, funding, and how to get involved, please visit for additional information.

Dominique 'Nix' Pechuela-Famador

Gushcloud International

+63 905 306 8515

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

Facebook

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

GUSHCLOUD INTERNATIONAL SECURES ACQUISITION OF MCN ASSET FROM WIZDEO, A LEADING EUROPEAN YOUTUBE CREATOR NETWORK News Provided By Gushcloud Talent Agency Pte Ltd June 26, 2025, 17:13 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy , Media, Advertising & PR , Social Media , Technology , World & Regional



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

Author Contact