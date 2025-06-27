EQS-News: Pyrum Innovations AG / Key word(s): Quarterly / Interim Statement/Quarter Results

Pyrum Innovations AG publishes figures for the first three months of 2025: Significant increase in sales compared to the previous year

Sales increase of 51% to EUR 509 thousand (3M 2024: EUR 336 thousand)

Total output increases by 55% to EUR 3,365 thousand (3M 2024: EUR 2,177 thousand)

EBITDA positive for the first time at EUR 23 thousand due to investment grants (non-recurring effect) recognised as revenue (3M 2024: EUR -1,927 thousand)

Consolidated net result for the period also significantly improved at EUR -877 thousand (3M 2024: EUR -2,684 thousand) Balanced EBITDA expected for 2026 and break-even for 2027 Dillingen / Saar, 27 June 2025 - Pyrum Innovations AG ("Pyrum", the "Company", ISIN: DE000A2G8ZX8) today published its consolidated interim report for the period from 1 January to 31 March 2025. Sales in the first three months totalled EUR 509 thousand, up around 51% on the same period of the previous year (3M 2024: EUR 336 thousand). Own work capitalised amounted to EUR 2,676 thousand (3M 2024: EUR 1,615 thousand) as construction of the plant expansion in Dillingen progressed according to plan. Total output therefore increased by around 55% to EUR 3,365 thousand (3M 2024: EUR 2,177 thousand). At EUR 2,029 thousand, other operating income was significantly higher than in the same period of the previous year (3M 2024: EUR 148 thousand). This is due to the recognition of public investment grants totalling EUR 1,799 thousand in connection with the completion of the new TAD 2 and 3 lines as well as certain other components at the Dillingen site in this quarter. There remain unrealised investment grants of appr. EUR 1,420 thousand concerning the plant expansion components still under construction. As a result, EBITDA was positive for the first time at EUR 23 thousand (3M 2024: EUR -1,927 thousand), while EBIT totalled EUR -533 thousand (3M 2024: EUR -2,455 thousand). Adjusted for this non-recurring income, adjusted EBITDA amounted to EUR -1,776 thousand (3M 2024: EUR -1,927 thousand) and adjusted EBIT to EUR -2,332 thousand (3M 2024: EUR -2,455 thousand). The consolidated net result for the period totalled EUR -877 thousand (3M 2024: EUR -2,684 thousand). The available liquidity as at 31 March 2025 was EUR 7,084 thousand (31 December 2024: EUR 11,740 thousand). Pascal Klein, CEO of Pyrum Innovations AG: "I am very pleased with the progress we are making at our own and partner plants. With the commissioning of our new grinding and pelletising plant at our headquarters in Dillingen, we expect sales to increase significantly from the third quarter and EBITDA to be balanced in the coming year. At the same time, we will be building our second own plant in Perl-Besch from July and are also pushing ahead with partner projects so that we expect to reach profitability at 2027." On 25 June 2025, Pyrum received approval for the early start of construction for its new own plant in Perl-Besch and is currently planning to start commissioning in the first quarter of 2027 if construction progresses according to plan. Among ongoing customer projects, the planned plant in the Czech Republic with the SUAS Group is currently the most advanced. The SUAS Group made the final investment decision (FID) at the beginning of March 2025 and Pyrum is expecting a positive response from the responsible authority regarding the building application in late summer 2025. For 2025 as a whole, the management continues to expect Group and AG sales of between EUR 4.5 million and EUR 6.0 million and total output in a range of EUR 20 million to EUR 25 million. In view of the high level of investment activity and the planned further expansion of the workforce in 2025, earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) are expected to range between EUR -8.5 million and EUR -10.5 million for the Group and between EUR -8.0 million and EUR -10.0 million for Pyrum Innovations AG. The consolidated interim report of Pyrum Innovations AG for the period from 1 January to 31 March 2025 is available on the company's website at . About Pyrum Innovations AG Pyrum Innovations AG has revolutionised the recycling market for end-of-life tyres. Since 2008, the company has been developing an innovative thermolysis technology that enables end-of-life tyres and plastics tob e recycled with virtually no emissions. The process can recover high-quality products such as thermolysis oil and rCB (recovered Carbon Black), which are used by renowned partners such as BASF, Continental and Schwalbe to manufacture new products. In this way, the company closes the material cycle and pursues a sustainable business model in line with climate targets. Since 2020, the first plant at the company's headquarters in Dillingen/Saar has been in continuous operation, and two further plants have been added as part of the site expansion in 2024. Thanks to respected certificates such as REACH and ISCC Plus, the products are high-quality, sustainable and renewable. Pyrum has already received multiple awards for its innovative solutions and continues to research potential waste streams. Contact us IR AG

Frederic Hilke

Phone: +49 221 9140 970

E-mail: ... Pyrum Innovations AG

Dieselstraße 8

66763 Dillingen / Saar

E-mail: ...

