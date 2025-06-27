Cultivating Futures: All Access With Andy Garcia Collaborates With Kairos To Explore Youth Empowerment In Mental Health

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Public Television audiences will soon have the opportunity to engage with an impactful segment of "All Access with Andy Garcia," focusing on the transformative work of Kairos. This forthcoming program, scheduled for filming later this year in Grants Pass and Medford, Oregon, will highlight the nuanced approach Kairos takes to support young people. It will illustrate the secure and nurturing environments provided by their residential treatment homes, where young individuals find a sense of belonging and learn essential life skills, including coping mechanisms and healthy communication.

The segment will also reveal the flexibility of their outpatient programs, which provide ongoing support within homes, schools, and community settings, ensuring that care is accessible and integrated into daily life. Furthermore, the program will delve into the visionary concept of their tiny home transitional housing project, designed to bridge the gap for young adults striving for independence, offering not just shelter but also critical life skills training and employment support.

"At Kairos, we are expanding our reach and deepening our impact to address the youth and young adult mental health crisis head-on. Whether through our residential programs, outpatient services, or our innovative tiny home project, we are creating safe, supportive environments where young people can heal, grow, and thrive. Our involvement in the Tomorrow Needs You suicide prevention campaign is another example of our unwavering commitment to saving lives and instilling hope. Mental health challenges do not define the people we serve-their potential does. And at Kairos, we believe every young person deserves the opportunity to build a better future." - Jeremy Harle, Executive Director, Kairos

The journey toward mental wellness for young people often requires more than just treatment; it demands a supportive ecosystem that champions growth and self-discovery. This segment will underscore how Kairos implements such an ecosystem, emphasizing that mental health struggles do not define a young person's future. Viewers will gain a deeper appreciation for the multi-faceted support offered, from intensive residential care for those at their most vulnerable, to tailored outpatient services that allow youth to remain connected to their daily lives and social networks.

The program will also spotlight the critical need for continued support for young adults transitioning to independence, showcasing how Kairos is pioneering solutions to prevent them from falling through systemic cracks. This content is poised to resonate with a broad Public Television audience, including families, educators, and community leaders, fostering a greater understanding of the importance of holistic mental health support for young people and the profound impact of believing in every individual's potential. It offers a glimpse into a future where every young person has the opportunity to thrive.

About "All Access with Andy Garcia": "All Access with Andy Garcia" is a Public Television program dedicated to showcasing the stories behind innovative companies and their contributions to various sectors. Hosted by the acclaimed actor Andy Garcia, the program provides insightful and engaging content designed to inform and inspire a wide audience. Learn more at:

About Kairos: Kairos is a non-profit organization dedicated to providing hope, healing, and a path toward a brighter future for young people in Oregon. Through residential treatment homes, outpatient services, and innovative transitional housing initiatives, Kairos offers compassionate mental health care and comprehensive support to youth and families navigating complex challenges. Learn more at: kairosnw

