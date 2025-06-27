Dr. Funke Afolabi-Brown Awarded As 2024 PA Top Doc

PA Top Docs has reviewed and approved Dr. Funke Afolabi-Brown of The Restful Sleep Place for 2024.

- Dr. Afolabi-BrownHORSHAM, PA, UNITED STATES, June 27, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- PA Top Docs has reviewed and approved Dr. Funke Afolabi-Brown of The Restful Sleep Place based on merit. Dr. Afolabi-Brown, a triple-board-certified sleep medicine physician, is on a mission to transform the way families view and value sleep. With nearly two decades of clinical experience and a deep personal understanding of sleep challenges, Dr. Brown has emerged as a leading voice in pediatric and adult sleep health.“My mission is to help parents and their children prioritize sleep to achieve their optimal health and live to their fullest potential,” says Dr. Afolabi-Brown.Dr. Afolabi-Brown is not only a seasoned clinician but also a nationally recognized speaker, consultant, and coach. She works closely with busy professionals and their families, empowering them to see sleep as a key pillar of wellness, productivity, and longevity. Dr. Afolabi-Brown's passion is rooted in both her medical expertise and her own journey as a mother who has experienced the impact of sleep deprivation firsthand."As a sleep medicine physician, mom, and someone who has struggled with insomnia, I realize that insufficient sleep has a negative impact on performance, behavior, and the health of our children," Dr. Afolabi-Brown notes. "With the right tools, parents and their children can achieve sound, restful sleep."Dr. Afolabi-Brown completed her sleep medicine training at the University of Pennsylvania and served on the faculty at the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia (CHOP). She is a member of the American Academy of Sleep Medicine (AASM) and the American Thoracic Society (ATS), and she continues to contribute to the field through her service on multiple advisory boards, including BabyCenter, Project Sleep, and Primasun. A sought-after expert in her field, Dr. Afolabi-Brown frequently speaks at medical and wellness conferences both nationally and internationally. She has also been featured in top-tier media outlets, including ABC News, and works with organizations and corporations to integrate sleep health into their broader employee wellness strategies.“There are very few pediatric sleep physicians worldwide, and access to evidence-based sleep information is limited,” Dr. Afolabi-Brown adds.“I'm committed to bridging that gap and helping families thrive.”With a rare combination of professional insight, personal empathy, and a compelling voice for advocacy, Dr. Funke Afolabi-Brown is redefining what it means to sleep well-and live well.To learn more about Dr. Afolabi-Brown, please visit her website:----About UsPA Top Docs is a comprehensive, trusted and exclusive healthcare resource featuring reviewed and approved Top Doctors and Dentists in Pennsylvania online in an easy to use format. PA Top Docs only reviews and approves providers based on merit after they have been extensively vetted.PA Top Docs is a division of USA Top Docs which allows patients to meet providers online before making their appointment.For more information, e-mail us at ... and/or visit .You can also follow us on Facebook, Twitter, & Instagram.

