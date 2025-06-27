Taekwondo Cup Concludes Bareena Bags Boxing Silver At Nationals

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- The J&K Taekwondo Association Cup 2025 concluded on Thursday with a closing ceremony at Sher-e-Kashmir Indoor Sports Complex here.

The closing ceremony was graced by Nusrat Gazala, Divisional Sports Officer Kashmir (J&K Sports Council). Ramesh Chander Sharma, General Secretary, JKTA, extended his heartfelt gratitude to Nuzhat Gul, Secretary, J&K Sports Council.

Meanwhile, young boxing sensation Bareena brought laurels to J&K by winning silver at the 6th Junior National Boxing Championship held in Rohtak, Haryana. She was also awarded the prestigious title of Best Promising Boxer of the Tournament.

Organised by the J&K Taekwondo Association under the aegis of the J&K Sports Council, the two-day Taekwondo Cup witnessed participation of around 700 players from all districts of Jammu and Kashmir.

Congratulating Bareena and all participants of the Taekwondo Cup, Sarmad Hafeez (IAS), Secretary, Youth Services and Sports, J&K, said:

“Our athletes continue to shine at the national stage, and this reflects the growing strength of the sports ecosystem in Jammu and Kashmir. We believe that sports bring health, confidence, and peace to society, and the administration remains committed to empowering youth through sports.”

Nuzhat Gul, Secretary, J&K Sports Council, added:

“It is heartening to witness the rising graph of participation and performance of our young athletes. We are committed to providing them with world-class opportunities, and more such national and domestic competitions will be organized across J&K in the coming months to foster sporting excellence.”