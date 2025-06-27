J & K Cong Says It Would Intensify Struggle For Statehood Restoration

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- The Congress on Thursday said it would intensify its struggle to press for the restoration of statehood to Jammu and Kashmir.

Addressing a press conference at the party office here, Syed Naseer Hussain, All India Congress Committee General Secretary In-charge of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh Affairs, lashed out at the BJP-led Central government for“delay” in granting statehood to the Union Territory, after committing it in Parliament and before the Supreme Court.

Hussain said the Congress will intensify its struggle for statehood.

“I held detailed deliberations with party leaders during my visit here and in Jammu earlier. I have asked the party cadres to intensify the ongoing movement,” he added.

Hussain said he will undertake a tour of different districts along with the Pradesh Congress Committee president and senior leadership to meet workers.

Replying to a question on the vacancies in Rajya Sabha, he said that currently there is no representation of Jammu and Kashmir in the Upper House, which is the house of the council of states, and hence it should be filled without delay.

Earlier, addressing an extended executive of the party, Hussain stressed the need to strengthen the party at grassroots to come out stronger during the upcoming elections, including the Urban Local Body (ULB) and Panchayat elections.

He asked the party cadres to be fully prepared for these elections, whenever they would be held. These elections are overdue in Jammu and Kashmir.