Vienna Hosts Gathering Of Azerbaijan's Global Cultural Centers

2025-06-27 03:06:13
(MENAFN- AzerNews) Akbar Novruz Read more

On June 26, the Austrian capital Vienna hosted a semi-annual reporting meeting for Azerbaijan's cultural centers operating abroad, Azernews reports, citing the Culture Ministry.

The event was attended by Azerbaijan's Minister of Culture Adil Karimli, Chairman of the Milli Majlis Committee on Culture and People's Artist Polad Bulbuloglu, and Rector of the Uzeyir Hajibeyli Baku Music Academy and People's Artist Farhad Badalbeyli.

The main objective of the meeting was to coordinate the work of Azerbaijani cultural centers abroad, present performance reports for the first half of 2025, review completed projects, and define future directions.

Reports were presented by cultural centers operating in Austria, Germany, Italy, France, Uzbekistan, and Türkiye. These updates focused on activities carried out in line with priorities set by President Ilham Aliyev's relevant decrees and instructions, especially regarding the promotion and international representation of Azerbaijani culture.

It was noted that two major national milestones-the declaration of 2025 as the“Year of Constitution and Sovereignty” and the fifth anniversary of victory in the Patriotic War-will be central themes guiding the cultural centers' upcoming initiatives.

The meeting also explored strategic topics such as applying innovative approaches to international cultural promotion, enhancing coordination among centers, boosting efficiency, and implementing long-term, sustainable projects.

