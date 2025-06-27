403
Jordan Leads Japan's Expo 2025 Visitor Satisfaction Poll
Amman, June 27 (Petra)-- According to a poll by the Japanese company Pia, the Jordanian pavilion at Expo 2025 in Osaka, Japan, accomplished a rare feat by rating top in visitor satisfaction. Jordan performed better than the pavilions of big nations, such Italy and the United States, which saw long lines and high attendance.
Over 150 nations and international organizations are expected to participate in the expo, which will take place from April 13 to October 13, 2025. It is a worldwide forum for talking about upcoming issues in the domains of innovation, technology, healthcare, and the environment as well as presenting clever ways to raise people's standard of living.
With a vibrant exhibit that showcases Jordanian innovation, culture, hospitality, and tourism, the country's pavilion is taking part in this international event. Thousands of tourists have loved this spectacle, which has helped to improve the Kingdom's favorable reputation abroad.
