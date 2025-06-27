Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Jordan Leads Japan's Expo 2025 Visitor Satisfaction Poll

Jordan Leads Japan's Expo 2025 Visitor Satisfaction Poll


2025-06-27 03:05:29
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)


Amman, June 27 (Petra)-- According to a poll by the Japanese company Pia, the Jordanian pavilion at Expo 2025 in Osaka, Japan, accomplished a rare feat by rating top in visitor satisfaction. Jordan performed better than the pavilions of big nations, such Italy and the United States, which saw long lines and high attendance.
Over 150 nations and international organizations are expected to participate in the expo, which will take place from April 13 to October 13, 2025. It is a worldwide forum for talking about upcoming issues in the domains of innovation, technology, healthcare, and the environment as well as presenting clever ways to raise people's standard of living.
With a vibrant exhibit that showcases Jordanian innovation, culture, hospitality, and tourism, the country's pavilion is taking part in this international event. Thousands of tourists have loved this spectacle, which has helped to improve the Kingdom's favorable reputation abroad.

MENAFN27062025000117011021ID1109731217

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search