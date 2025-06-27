'Idea Was To Play 45 Minutes, But Rodri Wanted To Play For More', Reveals Guardiola
City's defensive midfielder Rodri was making his first start since suffering an ACL injury in September 2024 in Thursday's match. Guardiola admitted he had planned for him to play for 45 minutes against Juventus in what was the club's final Group G clash.
But Rodri was keen to kick on his match fitness after returning from an eight-month injury absence, instead played for 66 minutes of the victory over the Italians, which gave them the top spot in the group.
“We had to make a step. Of course, we were lucky a little bit that the sun was behind the clouds; it was hot and humid, but sooner or later he has to play.
“It was a process of 20 minutes, 25 minutes, 35. I said, 'OK, the idea was to play 45 minutes, but at half-time he said, 'No, I want to play five or ten minutes more, the game was under control, we had a lot of the ball; he didn't lose a lot of transitions. In the last two games, we conceded a lot of transitions," Guardiola was quoted by the club's official website.
“Everyone knows how important he is, when the best player in the world isn't there, it's a miss. That's clear. But I'm happy he did a good 60 minutes and hopefully he can again help us a lot like he always has since he arrived," he added.
The game also saw Erling Haaland strike soon after coming on as a second-half substitute to chalk up his 300th career goal for club and country. It was the latest remarkable statistic registered by the Norwegian.
“All I can say is congratulations. Scoring 300 goals at 24 years old, this is quite good, right? You are too young, you didn't see me, but I scored 11 in 11 years, imagine that situation! I admire lot the good strikers. I'm so happy for Erling, for his goal again and being involved in the short spaces. It was really good," Guardiola said.
With a win over Juventus, City are now the leading scorers at the global showpiece with 13, one ahead of Bayern Munich. After putting on a clinical performance at Camping World Stadium to top Group G, Guardiola's men have set up a Round of 16 clash with Al Hilal, the runners-up in Group H.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- My Funding Account Builds A Global Trader Community On Trust, Transparency, And Growth
- Zircuit Enables Non-Custodial Wallet Top-Ups For Crypto Visa Cards
- Currency Goes Mobile-First With Brand-New App Available In Over 100 Countries
- Tawasul Transport And Al Maryah Community Bank Launch The First Digital Payment System In Taxis Using AE Coin
- MEET48 Officially Announces TGE And $IDOL Listing On Binance Wallet, Bitget, Gate, MEXC, And Pancakeswap On June 11
- B2PRIME Appoints Former Onezero Sales Head Stuart Brock As Institutional Business Development Manager
CommentsNo comment