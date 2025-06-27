USD 14.5 Billion Airborne Sensors Market Worth By 2030, CAGR Of 5.3% Industry Demand And Opportunities

Airborne Sensors Market

Surge in threats from international terrorists & increase in defense, military budgets for consolidating the national security in developing & developed nations

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, June 27, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Airborne sensors market size generated $9.2 billion in 2021, and is estimated to generate $14.5 billion by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 5.3% from 2022 to 2030.The growth of the global airborne sensors market is propelled by rising international terrorism threats and increasing defense and military expenditures aimed at enhancing national security across both developed and developing nations. Furthermore, advancements in technology, continuous product innovations, and growing investments in research and development are expected to create new growth opportunities in the near future.Download Report (228 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, Figures) atExtensive demand for airborne sensors in the defense sector may act as the major driving factor for the market.An airborne sensor is a type of operator that can gather the information from airborne platforms; it can be manned or unmanned. It is mostly used for the missions such as military, public safety, academic and commercial remote sensing purposes. In defense sector, airborne sensors support surveillance, intelligence, and reconnaissance collection operations. Also, it can be used in Combat Search & Rescue (CSAR) and tactical combat operations. Moreover, signal intelligence plays vital role in government and defence authorities. Moreover, combination of signal intelligence and airborne sensor helps in detecting, identifying, locating, and tracking the full-time spectrum awareness and intelligence to national as well as a tactical user.The airborne sensor industry will be witnessing a massive growth mainly because of the increase in adoption of airborne sensors in the defense sector. Airborne sensors can support surveillance, intelligence, and reconnaissance collection operations in military missions.Buy This Research Report:The global airborne sensors market is segmented on the basis of type, application, and region. By type, the market has been divided into non-scanning and scanning airborne sensors. By application, the analysis has been divided into defense aircraft, commercial aircraft, and others. By region, the market is analysed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.Based on region, North America accounted for the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2021, holding more than one-fourth of the global airborne sensors industry , and is expected to maintain its dominance in terms of revenue by 2030. This is due to rise in public spending on imaging software and integration of smart sensing technologies by leading tech companies such as Uber and Tesla for development of self-driving cars. However, Asia-Pacific is estimated to register the fastest CAGR of 5.9% during the forecast period, owing to surge in demand for improved technologies in radars, electro-optics/infrared (EO/IR) sensors, and others. In addition, the development of next-generation aircrafts and increase in defense contracts supplement the market growth.For Purchase Enquiry:Leading Market PlayersHexagonThales GroupRaytheon TechnologiesLockheed Martin Corporationinformation systems laboratoriesteledyne optechGeneral Dynamics CorporationHoneywell International Inc.ITT Inc.AVT Airborne Sensing GmbHTrending Reports:Ultralight Aircraft Market:Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs) Simulation Market:Aircraft Window Frame Market:

