Zelensky Shows Trump Evidence Of Russia Handing Ukraine Bodies Of Own Dead

Answering journalists' questions about what was in the papers that Zelensky showed Trump, Nikiforov replied: "(The President) shows evidence that the Russians transferred the bodies of their citizens under the guise of fallen Ukrainian soldiers, as well as maps of the real situation on the battlefield, which demonstrate that the 'successes' of the Russians are greatly exaggerated by their propaganda."

As Ukrinform reported, today in The Hague on the sidelines of the NATO summit, Zelensky and Trump spoke for about 50 minutes. Zelensky hailed the meeting as "long and meaningful."

