Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Zelensky Shows Trump Evidence Of Russia Handing Ukraine Bodies Of Own Dead

Zelensky Shows Trump Evidence Of Russia Handing Ukraine Bodies Of Own Dead


2025-06-27 02:23:59
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) This was stated by the spokesman for the head of the Ukrainian state, Serhiy Nikiforov, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

Answering journalists' questions about what was in the papers that Zelensky showed Trump, Nikiforov replied: "(The President) shows evidence that the Russians transferred the bodies of their citizens under the guise of fallen Ukrainian soldiers, as well as maps of the real situation on the battlefield, which demonstrate that the 'successes' of the Russians are greatly exaggerated by their propaganda."

Read also: Zelensky on meeting with Trump: We spoke about how to achieve ceasefire, real peac

As Ukrinform reported, today in The Hague on the sidelines of the NATO summit, Zelensky and Trump spoke for about 50 minutes. Zelensky hailed the meeting as "long and meaningful."

Photo: President's Office

MENAFN27062025000193011044ID1109731142

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search