Kostiantynivka On Brink Of Humanitarian Disaster RMA

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was reported on Telegram by the head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration, Vadym Filashkin, according to Ukrinform.

"Kostiantynivka is on the brink of a humanitarian disaster. Due to shelling, almost half of the city is without electricity. 1,900 houses in Santurynivka [a microdistrict of the city] remain without gas, and it is currently impossible to restore its supply. Water is supplied once a day from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., which is only 20-25% of the demand," wrote the head of the Regional Military Administration.

He noted that due to drone strikes, city bus service has been canceled, and the suburban route to Druzhkivka is operating on a limited basis.

Seven reservoirs and 11 water tanks have been installed in the city, and 12 wells are in operation, six of which are equipped with purification systems. Five resilience centers are operating, and two more are on standby, Filashkin said.

However, he assured that despite everything, doctors, utility workers, police, and authorities are working in the city, but the enemy is systematically destroying critical infrastructure.“Evacuation is not just a choice. It is a matter of life,” Filashkin emphasized.

As reported, Donetsk region , and in particular the Kostiantynivka community, is under constant shelling by Russian troops. Almost every day, the Russian army terrorizes civilians, destroys houses, businesses, energy, gas, and other infrastructure facilities. Donetsk region has the longest front line, stretching about 300 km.

Photo: 24th Mechanized Brigade