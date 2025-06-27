Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Kostiantynivka On Brink Of Humanitarian Disaster RMA

Kostiantynivka On Brink Of Humanitarian Disaster RMA


2025-06-27 02:23:49
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) This was reported on Telegram by the head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration, Vadym Filashkin, according to Ukrinform.

"Kostiantynivka is on the brink of a humanitarian disaster. Due to shelling, almost half of the city is without electricity. 1,900 houses in Santurynivka [a microdistrict of the city] remain without gas, and it is currently impossible to restore its supply. Water is supplied once a day from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., which is only 20-25% of the demand," wrote the head of the Regional Military Administration.

He noted that due to drone strikes, city bus service has been canceled, and the suburban route to Druzhkivka is operating on a limited basis.

Seven reservoirs and 11 water tanks have been installed in the city, and 12 wells are in operation, six of which are equipped with purification systems. Five resilience centers are operating, and two more are on standby, Filashkin said.

Read also: Russian drone strike hits minibus in Kostiantynivka , killing driver and injuring passenger

However, he assured that despite everything, doctors, utility workers, police, and authorities are working in the city, but the enemy is systematically destroying critical infrastructure.“Evacuation is not just a choice. It is a matter of life,” Filashkin emphasized.

As reported, Donetsk region , and in particular the Kostiantynivka community, is under constant shelling by Russian troops. Almost every day, the Russian army terrorizes civilians, destroys houses, businesses, energy, gas, and other infrastructure facilities. Donetsk region has the longest front line, stretching about 300 km.

Photo: 24th Mechanized Brigade

MENAFN27062025000193011044ID1109731137

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search