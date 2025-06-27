EU Condemns DPRK, Iran, Belarus For Enabling Russian Aggression Resolution

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This is stated in the conclusions of the European Council on Ukraine, published on the website of the European institution.

“The European Council strongly condemns support by third countries, and actors and entities therein, which enable Russia to sustain its war of aggression against Ukraine. The European Council condemns the continued military support provided by Iran, Belarus and the DPRK. It urges all countries to immediately cease any direct or indirect assistance to Russia in its war of aggression against Ukraine,” the document states.

Defense forces preparing for any developments onborder - Colonel

The said EU Council resolution was adopted by 26 votes.

As reported, EU heads of state and government met in Brussels today in the format of the European Council, which, among the most important issues, considered ways of further EU economic and military support for Ukraine.