EU Condemns DPRK, Iran, Belarus For Enabling Russian Aggression Resolution
“The European Council strongly condemns support by third countries, and actors and entities therein, which enable Russia to sustain its war of aggression against Ukraine. The European Council condemns the continued military support provided by Iran, Belarus and the DPRK. It urges all countries to immediately cease any direct or indirect assistance to Russia in its war of aggression against Ukraine,” the document states.Read also: Defense forces preparing for any developments on Belarus border - Colonel
The said EU Council resolution was adopted by 26 votes.
As reported, EU heads of state and government met in Brussels today in the format of the European Council, which, among the most important issues, considered ways of further EU economic and military support for Ukraine.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- My Funding Account Builds A Global Trader Community On Trust, Transparency, And Growth
- Zircuit Enables Non-Custodial Wallet Top-Ups For Crypto Visa Cards
- Currency Goes Mobile-First With Brand-New App Available In Over 100 Countries
- Tawasul Transport And Al Maryah Community Bank Launch The First Digital Payment System In Taxis Using AE Coin
- MEET48 Officially Announces TGE And $IDOL Listing On Binance Wallet, Bitget, Gate, MEXC, And Pancakeswap On June 11
- B2PRIME Appoints Former Onezero Sales Head Stuart Brock As Institutional Business Development Manager
CommentsNo comment