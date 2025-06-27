Air Defenses Down 24 Out Of 41 Russian Drones Overnight

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported this on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.

According to the military, starting at 22:00 on Wednesday, June 25, Russian forces launched a total of 41 drones toward Ukraine, including decoy UAVs of various types and Shahed-type attack drones. The launches were carried out from Bryansk, Kursk, and Primorsko-Akhtarsk regions of Russia, as well as from Hvardiiske in temporarily occupied Crimea.

The main targets of the attack were frontline areas in Donetsk and Kharkiv regions.

Ukraine's air defenses responded using anti-aircraft missile units, electronic warfare (EW) units, and mobile fire teams.

As of 8:00 on Thursday, Ukrainian air defenses had intercepted 24 enemy drones (mostly Shaheds and other UAVs) over the eastern, southern, and northern regions of the country. Of these, eight were shot down, and 16 were suppressed or lost through electronic warfare.

As previously reported by Ukrinform, an explosion occurred in Dnipro during an air raid alert shortly before midnight on June 25.

Photo credit: Ukraine's Air Force