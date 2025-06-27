European And Ukrainian Security Interlinked Costa

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was stated by President of the European Council António Costa during a press conference early Friday morning following the European Council summit, a Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“European security is interlinked with Ukraine's security. This is why we continue to push for a just and lasting peace, while paving their way for EU membership. On this, our objective remains firm and unchanged. The Commission's assessment is clear: despite the incredibly difficult circumstances, the Ukrainian government is carrying out reforms at an impressive pace. So now is the time to intensify our work and advance on the path towards EU accession,” Costa said.

He emphasized that the EU continues to apply pressure on Russia. So far, 17 sanction packages have been adopted against the aggressor country, and the EU is well advanced in preparing the next ambitious set of restrictive measures.

“The full-scale Russian invasion of Ukraine seriously undermines global security and the international rules-based order. The respect of international law and the UN Charter, which was signed exactly 80 years ago today, is being the foundation of our position on Ukraine and it is also the foundation of our position on the Middle East,” Costa added.

Commission ready to fund EUR 11B for Ukraine under G7 loan initiativ

As reported, a meeting of EU heads of state and government took place in Brussels in the format of the European Council, where further economic and military support for Ukraine was among the key issues discussed.

In the meeting's final statement, European leaders reaffirmed their unwavering support for Ukraine's independence, sovereignty, and territorial integrity within its internationally recognized borders.