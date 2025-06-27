Transaction In Own Shares
|London Stock Exchange
|CBOE BXE
|CBOE CXE
|Number of ordinary shares purchased
|7,172
|-
|-
|Highest price paid (per ordinary share)
|515.00p
|-
|-
|Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)
|514.00p
|-
|-
|Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share)
|514.68p
|-
|-
The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 13 March 2025.
Following settlement of the above purchases and cancellation of the purchased ordinary shares, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 364,968,040 ordinary shares.
No ordinary shares are held in treasury. Therefore, the total number of voting rights in the Company is 364,968,040.
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 as incorporated into and implemented under English law (including by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Citigroup Global Markets Limited on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.
This announcement does not constitute, or form part of, an offer or any solicitation of an offer for securities in any jurisdiction.
Schedule of Purchases – Individual Transactions
|Issuer Name
|OSB GROUP PLC
|LEI
|213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459
|ISIN
|GB00BLDRH360
|Intermediary Name
|Citigroup Global Markets Limited
|Intermediary Code
|SBILGB2L
|Timezone
|GMT+1
|Currency
|GBP
|Transaction Date
|Trade Time
|Currency
|Volume
|Price
|Trading Venue
|Transaction ID
|26-06-2025
|15:32:29
|GBp
|254
|514.50
|XLON
|xHaN@vJIWb@
|26-06-2025
|15:25:29
|GBp
|236
|515.00
|XLON
|xHaN@vJIfCR
|26-06-2025
|15:10:21
|GBp
|206
|515.00
|XLON
|xHaN@vJI370
|26-06-2025
|15:10:21
|GBp
|227
|515.00
|XLON
|xHaN@vJI37R
|26-06-2025
|15:10:21
|GBp
|90
|515.00
|XLON
|xHaN@vJI37T
|26-06-2025
|15:01:24
|GBp
|190
|514.50
|XLON
|xHaN@vJJshB
|26-06-2025
|15:01:24
|GBp
|274
|515.00
|XLON
|xHaN@vJJshJ
|26-06-2025
|14:47:33
|GBp
|272
|515.00
|XLON
|xHaN@vJJZEV
|26-06-2025
|14:47:33
|GBp
|498
|515.00
|XLON
|xHaN@vJJZ9m
|26-06-2025
|14:40:14
|GBp
|145
|515.00
|XLON
|xHaN@vJJfxK
|26-06-2025
|14:38:56
|GBp
|139
|515.00
|XLON
|xHaN@vJJNk9
|26-06-2025
|14:38:56
|GBp
|425
|515.00
|XLON
|xHaN@vJJNkI
|26-06-2025
|14:38:56
|GBp
|18
|515.00
|XLON
|xHaN@vJJNkK
|26-06-2025
|14:38:56
|GBp
|306
|515.00
|XLON
|xHaN@vJJNkM
|26-06-2025
|14:38:56
|GBp
|38
|515.00
|XLON
|xHaN@vJJNkO
|26-06-2025
|14:33:21
|GBp
|282
|514.50
|XLON
|xHaN@vJJUxm
|26-06-2025
|14:32:08
|GBp
|328
|514.50
|XLON
|xHaN@vJJSvG
|26-06-2025
|14:32:08
|GBp
|350
|514.50
|XLON
|xHaN@vJJSua
|26-06-2025
|14:32:08
|GBp
|160
|514.50
|XLON
|xHaN@vJJSuW
|26-06-2025
|14:32:08
|GBp
|145
|514.50
|XLON
|xHaN@vJJSuY
|26-06-2025
|14:30:22
|GBp
|311
|514.00
|XLON
|xHaN@vJJRtK
|26-06-2025
|14:30:22
|GBp
|251
|514.00
|XLON
|xHaN@vJJRtQ
|26-06-2025
|14:28:26
|GBp
|145
|514.00
|XLON
|xHaN@vJJPQh
|26-06-2025
|14:22:32
|GBp
|255
|514.00
|XLON
|xHaN@vJJ0@k
|26-06-2025
|14:22:32
|GBp
|85
|514.00
|XLON
|xHaN@vJJ0@m
|26-06-2025
|14:12:17
|GBp
|274
|514.50
|XLON
|xHaN@vJCtVN
|26-06-2025
|14:12:17
|GBp
|395
|515.00
|XLON
|xHaN@vJCtVT
|26-06-2025
|14:09:04
|GBp
|495
|514.50
|XLON
|xHaN@vJCpxm
|26-06-2025
|14:07:30
|GBp
|378
|515.00
|XLON
|xHaN@vJCnl9
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- My Funding Account Builds A Global Trader Community On Trust, Transparency, And Growth
- Zircuit Enables Non-Custodial Wallet Top-Ups For Crypto Visa Cards
- Currency Goes Mobile-First With Brand-New App Available In Over 100 Countries
- Tawasul Transport And Al Maryah Community Bank Launch The First Digital Payment System In Taxis Using AE Coin
- MEET48 Officially Announces TGE And $IDOL Listing On Binance Wallet, Bitget, Gate, MEXC, And Pancakeswap On June 11
- B2PRIME Appoints Former Onezero Sales Head Stuart Brock As Institutional Business Development Manager
CommentsNo comment