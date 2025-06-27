Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Transaction In Own Shares


2025-06-27 02:15:59
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) OSB GROUP PLC
ISIN: GB00BLDRH360
27 June 2025

LEI number: 213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459

OSB GROUP PLC (the“Company”)
Transaction in Own Shares

The Company announces that on 26 June 2025 it had purchased a total of 7,172 of its ordinary shares of £0.01 each (the " ordinary shares ") on the London Stock Exchange, CBOE BXE and CBOE CXE, through the Company's broker Citigroup Global Markets Limited as detailed below. The repurchased ordinary shares will be cancelled.

London Stock Exchange CBOE BXE CBOE CXE
Number of ordinary shares purchased 7,172 - -
Highest price paid (per ordinary share) 515.00p - -
Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) 514.00p - -
Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) 514.68p - -

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 13 March 2025.

Following settlement of the above purchases and cancellation of the purchased ordinary shares, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 364,968,040 ordinary shares.

No ordinary shares are held in treasury. Therefore, the total number of voting rights in the Company is 364,968,040.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 as incorporated into and implemented under English law (including by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Citigroup Global Markets Limited on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

This announcement does not constitute, or form part of, an offer or any solicitation of an offer for securities in any jurisdiction.

Schedule of Purchases – Individual Transactions

Issuer Name OSB GROUP PLC
LEI 213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459
ISIN GB00BLDRH360
Intermediary Name Citigroup Global Markets Limited
Intermediary Code SBILGB2L
Timezone GMT+1
Currency GBP


Transaction Date Trade Time Currency Volume Price Trading Venue Transaction ID
26-06-2025 15:32:29 GBp 254 514.50 XLON xHaN@vJIWb@
26-06-2025 15:25:29 GBp 236 515.00 XLON xHaN@vJIfCR
26-06-2025 15:10:21 GBp 206 515.00 XLON xHaN@vJI370
26-06-2025 15:10:21 GBp 227 515.00 XLON xHaN@vJI37R
26-06-2025 15:10:21 GBp 90 515.00 XLON xHaN@vJI37T
26-06-2025 15:01:24 GBp 190 514.50 XLON xHaN@vJJshB
26-06-2025 15:01:24 GBp 274 515.00 XLON xHaN@vJJshJ
26-06-2025 14:47:33 GBp 272 515.00 XLON xHaN@vJJZEV
26-06-2025 14:47:33 GBp 498 515.00 XLON xHaN@vJJZ9m
26-06-2025 14:40:14 GBp 145 515.00 XLON xHaN@vJJfxK
26-06-2025 14:38:56 GBp 139 515.00 XLON xHaN@vJJNk9
26-06-2025 14:38:56 GBp 425 515.00 XLON xHaN@vJJNkI
26-06-2025 14:38:56 GBp 18 515.00 XLON xHaN@vJJNkK
26-06-2025 14:38:56 GBp 306 515.00 XLON xHaN@vJJNkM
26-06-2025 14:38:56 GBp 38 515.00 XLON xHaN@vJJNkO
26-06-2025 14:33:21 GBp 282 514.50 XLON xHaN@vJJUxm
26-06-2025 14:32:08 GBp 328 514.50 XLON xHaN@vJJSvG
26-06-2025 14:32:08 GBp 350 514.50 XLON xHaN@vJJSua
26-06-2025 14:32:08 GBp 160 514.50 XLON xHaN@vJJSuW
26-06-2025 14:32:08 GBp 145 514.50 XLON xHaN@vJJSuY
26-06-2025 14:30:22 GBp 311 514.00 XLON xHaN@vJJRtK
26-06-2025 14:30:22 GBp 251 514.00 XLON xHaN@vJJRtQ
26-06-2025 14:28:26 GBp 145 514.00 XLON xHaN@vJJPQh
26-06-2025 14:22:32 GBp 255 514.00 XLON xHaN@vJJ0@k
26-06-2025 14:22:32 GBp 85 514.00 XLON xHaN@vJJ0@m
26-06-2025 14:12:17 GBp 274 514.50 XLON xHaN@vJCtVN
26-06-2025 14:12:17 GBp 395 515.00 XLON xHaN@vJCtVT
26-06-2025 14:09:04 GBp 495 514.50 XLON xHaN@vJCpxm
26-06-2025 14:07:30 GBp 378 515.00 XLON xHaN@vJCnl9

