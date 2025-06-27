New Remote.Team Platform Combines Enterprise Chat And Task Management For Small Businesses

Enterprise portal interface for teamwork and information sharing with support for mobile devices.

Employee activity analytics in the corporate portal web and mobile versions to monitor teamwork.

Tasks and notifications in the corporate portal: a single interface for managing requests on computer and smartphone.

Tile представляет комплексное решение для командной работы, направленное на повышение эффективности удаленных и гибридных команд

TA' XBIEX, MALTA, June 27, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Tile announced the launch of Remote , a new platform that integrates business chat functionality with task management tools in a single system. The solution is designed specifically for small and medium-sized business owners looking to optimize teamwork without the need for multiple separate applications.Remote allows teams to conduct work correspondence, assign and track tasks, set deadlines, and monitor project progress through a single interface. The platform supports the creation of private topics, polls and tasks, as well as file sharing and real-time notifications.What makes the product special is that it was developed and launched by the team of Tile, one of the largest online ceramic tile retailers in Europe and the US, which is entirely powered by the Remote platform. This allows them to not just create a product, but to build on the real experiences and needs of large businesses with an international reach.The decision to develop the product was made after studying the needs of their own team and customer base, many of whom were facing fragmented workflows."Business owners spend too much time switching between different communication and project management tools," Tile noted. The company's research found that the average employee uses up to seven different applications to complete daily tasks, reducing overall work efficiency.Features of the online service include customizable workspaces for different departments and the ability to view team performance reports. All messages and files are protected by end-to-end encryption to ensure the confidentiality of corporate data.The platform runs in a web browser, so no installation is required.Remote is available for registration on the official website with a free trial period.

Stanislav Dmitruk

Remote Team

+375 29 315-18-60

...

