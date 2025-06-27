Upcoming Elections 'Crucial Opportunity' For Central African Republic, UN Top Official Tells Security Council

MENAFN - African Press Organization)Download logo

December's local, legislative and presidential elections“represent a crucial opportunity” to strengthen democratic governance, promote reconciliation and consolidate stability, Jean-Pierre Lacroix , Under-Secretary-General for Peace Operations told ambassadors in the Security Council .

The timely holding of presidential and legislative elections is a constitutional requirement, and the Government has consistently demonstrated its commitment to holding local elections, he added.

Although the final electoral roll is currently delayed due to technical difficulties, national authorities, supported by the UN peacekeeping mission, MINUSCA , have made significant efforts to advance the revision of the electoral register through nationwide registration.

“This process took place without major security incidents, reflecting effective collaboration between the Central African national defence forces and MINUSCA , as well as public interest in engaging with the political process,” said Mr. Lacroix.

Challenges remain

Although the 19 April agreement between the government and leaders of various opposition armed groups aimed to end hostilities in the country, violence – primarily perpetrated by armed groups and militias – continues to undermine stability.

“The security situation remains fragile in border regions,” said Mr. Lacroix, noting the spillover effects of the conflict in neighbouring Sudan.

Last week, a Zambian peacekeeper was killed when suspected Sudanese armed elements opened fire on a MINUSCA patrol responding to reports of an attack against civilians in the north-east of the country.

Mr. Lacroix also informed the Security Council of human rights and humanitarian concerns.

Though progress has been made in advancing judicial accountability, notably by the Special Criminal Court, a lack of funding is expected to jeopardise the Court's operations by September.

In addition, as urgent needs continue to outpace available resources,“the humanitarian situation remains dire,” said Mr. Lacroix, calling for strong support for lifesaving humanitarian assistance.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of UN News.